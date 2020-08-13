Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jon Strauss, 53, Napoleon, carpenter, and Jeanette Dishop, 55, Napoleon, teacher.
David Bergelin, 44, Janesville, Wis., pastor, and Molly Marcis, 30, Janesville, Wis., DCE.
Charles Bohls, 21, Grand Rapids, engineer, and Andrea Braun, 21, Napoleon, student.
Lucas Pieper, 34, Napoleon, auto technician, and Bethany Pieper, 34, Napoleon, case worker.
Jerry Scott, 56, Napoleon, retired, and Jessica Elton, Napoleon, 51, factory.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Diana Lange, trustee, to Jonathon Aschemeier, et ux, Sec. 19, 3.56 acres.
Richard Lange, trustee, to Jonathon Aschemeier, et ux, Sec. 19, 3.56 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Larry Agler (life estate) to Susan Arps, trustee, Sec. 16, 77.59 acres, 75.8 acres; Sec. 20, 74.99 acres; Sec. 21, 40 acres; Sec. 27, 39 acres, 40 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Frank Gordon, et al, to Mary Gordon, lots 6-7, W.M. Kauffman First Add.
Noah Zachrich, et ux, to Robert Home, lot 385 original plat.
Marion Township —
L.H. Witte and Associates, LLC to Luther Witte, Sec. 4, 40 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Richard Luzny to Laurie Menzie, lots 116-117; 142 original plat.
Monroe Township —
Dianne Adkins to Michael Adkins, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 20.15 acres; Sec. 3, 42.78 acres, 36.13 acres.
Timothy Eberle to Timothy Eberle, et ux, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Judith Biederstedt to Darvin Biederstedt, et al, lot 10, J Frease’s First Add., add S and M PT; Sec. 11, 0.24 acres.
Liberty Township —
Rosemary Hartford to David Hartford II, et ux, Sec. 13, 2.66 acres.
Kyler Miller to Kevin McDonald, Sec. 21, 2 acres.
MWA Enterprises LTD to S&G Real Estate, Sec. 6, 0.46 acres, 13.04 acres.
Damascus Township —
Robert Rowland (life estate) to Anthony Rowland, Sec. 27, 60 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Ismael Delgado to James Ray, lot 6, original plat N 130’ andN 130’ of 5.
Kyle Brodie to Robert Rybka Jr., lot 90, original plat E ½.
Napoleon Corp. —
James Grooms to Joshua Mendoza, lot 37, Anthony Wayne Second Add.
Eric Yoder, et ux, to China Pike, et vir, lot 8, E.T. Barnes First Add., OL SW corner and E ½ alley.
Kristen Bostelman to Kayla Leaser, lot 74, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Benjamin Wachtmann, et ux, to Teddy Moneer, et ux, lot 26, Harmony Acres Add.
Kyle Shay to James Gattrell, lot 50, original plat S ½.
Rodger Murry, et al, trustees, to Rodger Murry, et al, trustees, lot 13, R.K. Scotts Add., outlot NE PT; outlots 13-14; part outlot 14.
Richard Ankney to Lana Ankney, lot 254, Sheffield's Third Add.
Keith Weirauch, et al, to Sydney Berry, lots 43-44, Spengler’s Add., E 40’ W 40’ lot 43; W 40’ lot 44.
Stacy Delong to Stacy Delong, lot 10, TLR Third Add., add unit 4.
Kristen Kressbach to Jeremiah Kauffman, lot 21, Brickyard Sub.
Jeffrey Schlade, et ux, to Benjamin Wachtmann, et ux, lot 33, Gerken-Hoeffel, Third Add.
James Huston, et ux, to James Huston, et al, trustee, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add., lot 57.
James Huston, et al, trustee, to Kay Huston, et al, trustee, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add., lot 57.
Shirley Niese to Stephen Niese, et al, trustee, lot 82, Twin Oaks Fifth Add.
