Henry County
Real estate transfers
Flatrock Township —
Justin Pahl to Justin Pahl, et ux, Sec. 16, 5.001 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Jason Betts, et ux, to Lonzo Thacker, et ux, lot 31 Brayer, Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
Mary Bishop to Mary Bishop (life estate), et al, Sec. 27, 1 acre.
Monroe Township —
Steven Knepley to Steven Knepley, Sec. 18, 5.01 acres.
Washington Township —
Nelda Hefflinger (life estate) to Daniel Hefflinger, Sec. 19, 78.05 acres.
Richfield Township —
David Fintel, et ux, to David Fintel, et al, trustees, Sec. 25, 30.35 acres; Sec. 25, 78.89 acres; Sec. 25, 27 acres; Sec. 25, 37.5 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Elaine Hohenberger, et al (life estate), Sec. 26, 39.756 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Mark Schwiebert, et ux, Sec. 26, 39.756 acres.
Bartlow Township —
June Walther, et al, co-trustee, to Dale and Laurane Walther Farms Inc., Sec. 32, 99 acres.
Janice Pierman, et vir, to Dale and Laurane Walther Farms, Sec. 32, 99 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Josiah Houck, lot 10, E.S. Dodds First Add. and S 22’ of parcel north of lot 10.
Katherine Williams Wright, et al, to Connie Williams, lot 5, Northwood Add.
Connie Williams to Danielle Lobodzinski, et vir, lot 5, Northwood Add.
Barbara Hogrefe to Richard Luzny, Sec. 12, 4.5 acres; Sec. 12, 1.09 acres.
Richard Luzny to Nathanael Frey, et ux, Sec. 12, 1.09 acres.
Napoleon City Schools Board of Education to Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, Sec. 14, 1.18 acres; Sec. 14, 0.62 acres.
Victoria Garza to Jacob Wreede, lot 16, Gerken-Hoeffel Second Add.
Susan Cramer to Mark Burken, lot 12, Twin Oaks First Add.
