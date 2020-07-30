Henry County

Marriage license

Timothy Spangler, Napoleon, 54, electrician and Carrie Williams, Napoleon, 50, team leader.

Real estate transfers

Napoleon Township —

James Castello (dec.) to Carol Castello, Sec. 10, 1.02 acres.

Flatrock Township —

Nancy Hoops to Vicki Hoops-Russell, trustee, Sec. 33, 78.38 acres.

Pleasant Township —

Linda Wagner, trustee, to Stephen Wagner, et al, Sec. 36, 12.43 acres; Sec. 36, 57.39 acres.

Karen Wagner to Stephen Wagner, et al, Sec. 36, 12.43 acres.

Cara Diem to Sandra Wagner, et al, Sec. 36, 57.39 acres.

Holgate Corp. —

Lisa Ricker, et al, to Keith Ricker, lot 4, William Kauffman’s First Add.

Marion Township —

Renee Imbrock, et al, to Michael Imbrock, et al, trustee, Sec. 12, 3.17 acres.

Monroe Township —

Lynda Glanz, et al, to Susan Meister, Sec. 5, 29.86 acres.

Liberty Township —

Lauriel Rike (dec.) to Geraldine Ripke, Sec. 12, 0.12 acres; Sec. 12, 1.37 acres.

Washington Township —

Ferrel Bowers to Marvin Ruffer, Sec. 3, 9.04 acres.

McClure Corp. —

Dale Peskey, et ux, to Sanford Eash, Jr., Sec. 27, 0.32 acres; 0.15 acres.

Richfield Township —

Michael York, et ux, to Brian Hoffbauer, Sec. 12, 2.51 acres.

Bartlow Township —

Russell Yantz, et ux, to Russell Yantz, trustee, Sec. 10, 112.68 acres; Sec. 10, 32.89 acres; Sec. 10, 1.65 acres; Sec. 36, 76 acres.

Deshler Corp. —

The Sherwood State Bank to T3 Properties, LLC, S ½ lot 337.

Henry County Land Reutilization Corp. to Bradley Kitchen, Sec. 14, 0.5 acres.

Napoleon Corp. —

Eric Creager, et ux, to Scott Hoover, et ux, lot 84, Anthony Wayne 5th revised – UND 1/54 Int. LO.

Robert Keller to Trisha Hernandez, lot 2, RH Behrman Sub.; lot 2, McConnell Sub.

Robin Melia to Ronald Ernsberger, trustee, lot 1, OE Huddle’s Sub.

Rodney Weirauch, et al, to Keith Weirauch, et al, lots 43-44, Spengler’s Add., W 40’.

James Saxton, et al, to Teresa Saxton, lot 58, Spengler’s Add.

Zachary Meister to Amber McManus, Sec. 14, 0.185 acres.

Load comments