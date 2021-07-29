Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Walters, 37, New Bavaria, equipment operator and Anastasia Morris, 37, New Bavaria, custodian.
Benjamin Wulff, 39, Holgate, factory worker and Katie Wilhelm, 38, Holgate, LPN.
Kage Seals, 23, Liberty Center, factory worker and Abbigail Barnes, 24, Liberty Center, customer service.
Seth Beard, 24, Napoleon, staffing recruiter and Brittany Schreiber, 22, Napoleon, programs coordinator.
Jacob Dunn, 22, Hudson, Mi., pipe fitter and Paxton Bleich, 21, Addison, Mich., college student.
Common pleas
Andrew Rausch, Napoleon and Kristen Rausch, Napoleon, dissolution.
Second Round Sub., LLC vs. Lema Tackett, address unknown, money judgement.
Flower Hospital vs. Aaron Crowley, Adrian, Mich., money judgement.
Jeep Country Federal Credit Union vs. Neil Sebring, Deshler, money judgement.
Capital One Bank vs. Amy Torres, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Pleasant Township —
Cheryl Murphy, et vir, to Cheryl Murphy, et ux, Sec. 17, 3.38 acres.
Cheryl Murphy, et vir, to Ricky Desgranges, et ux, Sec. 17, 52.02 acres.
Marion Township —
Jerry Ritter, et ux, to Jerry Ritter, (life estate), et al, Sec. 22, 25 acres; Sec. 31, 15 acres; Sec. 23, 8 acres.
Dennis Bartosek to Alexander Hernandez, Sec. 32, 1.51 acres.
Kevin Gable to James Hickman, Sec. 35, 1.85 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Sherin Schlotterbeck, et vir, to Cassandra Barnhart, et al, lots 9-10, original plat.
Malinta Corp. —
Gary Richnafsky to Emilio Medina, lots 23-24, L&L Horn Add.
Liberty Township —
Richard Leathermanm et ux, to Richard Leatherman, et al, trustee, Sec. 20, 31.21 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Michael Eacott to New Life Liberty Center, lot 5, Parrish’s Second Add.
Washington Township —
Nikki Eby to Ralf Pionke, et ux, Sec. 3, 3.2 acres.
Karen Howell, trustee, to Kasey Bodenbender, et ux, Sec. 19, 3 acres.
Charles Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, trustee, Sec. 26, 33.24 acres, 45.55 acres, 11.94 acres; Sec. 27, 79.33 acres, 2.05 acres.
Mary Myles, trustee, to Kenneth Myles, trustee, Sec. 26, 33.24 acres, 11.94 acres; Sec. 27, 79.33 acres.
Kenneth Myles, trustee, to Carl Vanhoy, Sec. 27, 2.05 acres.
Damascus Township —
Ryan Arno, et ux, to Ryan Arno, et ux, trustees, Sec. 7, 2.7 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Jerry Ritter (life estate), et al, to Jerry Ritter (life estate), et al, lot 140, original plat.
Otho Mays to Myra Mays, lots 557-560, original plat.
Myra Mays to Myra Mays (life estate), et al, lots 557-560, original plat.
Michael Schwab to William Smith, lots 123-124, SD-J Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Charlotte Zgela, trustee, to Cameron Caryer, et al, lot 80A, Anthony Wayne Fourth Add.
Kelsey Herman to Marie Dapelo, lot 14, ES Dodds First Add.
Gary Kimpel, et ux, to Judy Kimpel, lot 9, Heller-Donnelly’s First Add.
Beth Gerken to Christine Plummer, lot 13, Richter’s Second Add.
Stefan Faerber, et ux, to Corey Kreinbrink, lot 162, Sheffield’s Third Add.
Austin Lecklider III, et ux, to Sylvia Lecklider, lot 22, Springwell’s Add.
Edward Hoeffel, et ux, to American Road Holdings, LLC, Sec. 1, 7.26 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.