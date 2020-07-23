Henry County
Marriage licenses
Michael Davenport, 29, Grelton, laborer, and Caitlyn Damman, 21, Grelton.
Matthew Benecke, 22, Napoleon, student teacher, and Shayla Hayes, 24, Napoleon, teacher.
Ethan Rosebrook, 23, Hamler, farmer, and Natalie Rettig, 22, Hamler, financial officer.
Tyler Meyer, 37, Hamler, accountant, and Catherine Tassler, 43, Hamler, teacher.
Tanner Kuhlman, 24, Napoleon, nurse, and Madelyn Dishop, 25, Napoleon, teacher.
Aaron Wyse, 27, Napoleon, engineer, and Julie Stokey, 31, Napoleon, esthetician.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Monica Morris to David Fortier, et ux, Sec. 18, 2 acres.
Rita Beck, trustee, to Michael Beck, Sec. 34, 1.84 acres.
Curtis Bostelman to Curtis Bostelman, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.4 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Frederick Freppel to Charlene Freppel, lot 1, Westfield Sub.
Thomas Moore Sr. to Thomas Moore Sr., trustee, Sec. 34, 26.99 acres.
James Dobbelaere, et ux, to James Dobbelaere, et ux, Sec. 21.
Donald Hoops, et al, trustees, to Nancy Hoops, Sec. 33, 78.38 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Richard Kruse to American Advisors Group, lots 308-310, original plot.
Marion Township —
Gregory Pauley, et ux, to Michael Pinkelman, et ux, Sec. 27, 0.92 acres.
Roger Hoffman, et al, to Caroline Hoffman, Sec. 6, 2.805 acres.
Caroline Hoffman to Dennis Hoffman, et ux, Sec. 6, 2.805 acres.
Monroe Township —
Carolyn Detter to Lynda Glanz, et al, Sec. 5, 29.86 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Maybelle Harman to Judith Biederstedt, lot 10 Frease’s First Add., S and M PT.
Maybelle Harman to Judith Biederstedt, Sec. 11, 0.24 acres.
Liberty Township —
Old Iron Works Holdings, LLC to Angel 13 Holdings, LLC, Sec. 7, 7.69 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Cindy Thurston to Justin Love, lots 3-4, Kline’s Add.
Jas Myers, et ux, to Linda Ganger, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Phyllis Bleschke, et al, to Phyllis Bleschke, et al, Sec. 17, 2 acres.
Thomas Bowes to Deborah Wingert, Sec. 26, 5.95 acres.
Deborah Wingert to Blake McGilvery, Sec. 26, 5.95 acres.
Damascus Township —
Maybelle Harman to James Harman, Sec. 20, 31.79 acres.
Teresa Brown to Dawn Roberts, et vir, Sec.20, 1.88 acres.
Jeffrey Reinbolt, et al, to Jeffrey Reinbolt, et ux, Sec. 33, 2 acres.
Steven Hicks to Victor Hicks, Sec. 30, 2.53 acres.
McClure Corp. —
David Custer to Maria Custer, lot 18 Philpot’s First Add.
Vandco Properties LLC to Logan Johnson, Sec. 28, 1.04 acres.
Richfield Township —
Keith Leddy, et al, to Richard Henry, et al, Sec. 21, 0.53 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Charles Salyers, et al, to Bonnie Salyers, Sec. 26, 23 acres.
Evelyn Van Scoyoc to Evelyn Van Scoyoc (life estate), et al, Sec. 26, 39.81 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Richard Rader, et al, to Erika Borralles, part lots 126-127, original plat.
Gerald Lykinsm et ux, to Brian Shope, lot 449, original plat, extension N 88’.
Patrick Imm to Patrick Imm, et ux, lots 28-28A, outlots.
James Tweed, et al, to Jose Delgado, lot 3, J.H. Stearn O.L. PCL 100’x162.
Napoleon Corp. —
Shawn Shortridge to Shawn Shortridge, et ux, lot 29, E.T. Barnes, First Add. outlot.
Lee Dietrich to Matthew Malone, lot 12, Cory’s ALT-8-14 and 13 S 75’EX E 50’ L1.
John Ritter, et ux, to John Ritter, lot 12, Curtis-Lowes, 23-24 N PT.
Amy Cobb, et vir, to Alyson Bergdall, et al, lot 1, A.M. McConnell’s S 48’.
Thomas Moore Sr., to Thomas Moore Sr., trustee, lot 213, Sheffield’s Third Add.
Norman Bostelman, et ux, to Logan Irving, et al, lot 38, Springwell’s Add.
Jennifer Johnson to Brittany Hanson, et vir, lot 25, Stelter’s Add.
Terry Cooley to Nathaniel Melnik, et ux, lot 9, Pleasant Valley Add.
David Kreinbrink, et ux, to Kevin Good, et ux, lot 26, Gerken-Hoeffel Second Add.
Upriver Developers LTD to Kyle VonDeylen, PCL lot 86 Twin Oaks Sixth Add.
