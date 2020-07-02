Henry County
Marriage licenses
Benjamin Thomas, 25, Holgate, carpenter and Taryn Conklin, 23, Napoleon, teacher.
Davis Moore, 67, Wauseon, retired and Paula Baker, 64, Hamler, retired.
Real estate
Ridgeville Township —
Jeffrey Benecke to Christopher Baden, et ux, Sec. 35, 1.71 acres.
Freedom Township —
David Damman, et ux, to Kayla Jackman, et vir, Sec.16, 1.5 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Kathryn Holzer to Eric Holzer, et al, Sec. 27, 1.276 acres, 0.72 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Anne Westrick to Kevin Westrick, Sec. 1, 2.5 acres.
Arthur Gustwiller, et ux, to Lee Gustwiller, trustee, Sec. 3, 78.03 acres, 1.97 acres; Sec. 8, 78.79 acres; Sec. 4, 76.93 acres, 1.62 acres; Sec. 10, 20 acres; Sec. 2, 7.01 acres
Holgate Corp. —
Donna Curtis to Donna Curtis (life estate) and Christina Nickels, lot 386 original plat.
Sammy Fry Jr. to Pamela Stephey, lot 61, original plat.
Arthur Gustwiller, et ux, to Lee Gustwiller, trustee, Sec. 2, 40.25 acres, 25.34 acres, 0.95 acres; part lots 44-45, Brayer, Kaufman; lot 63, Brayer, Kaufman first south of School Creek.
Hamler Corp. —
Penny Arps to Leroy Caplinger, et ux, lot 50, original plat, M 28’x132’.
Monroe Township —
Carolyln Detterer to Lynda Glanz, executor, Sec. 5, 0.56 acres.
Lynda Glanz, executor to Lynda Glanz, executor, Sec. 5, 0.56 acres, 0.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Ferris Kepling to Daniel Hefflinger, Sec. 22, 29.03 acres.
James Gobbell, et ux, to Larry Groves, Sec. 19.
Liberty Township —
Ferris Kepling to Daniel Hefflinger, Sec. 2, 34.34 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Angela Light, trustee, to Joshua Golden, lots 9-10, Kline’s Add.
Washington Township —
Eugene Mefferd to Eugene Mefferd, et ux, Sec. 26, 0.57 acres, 0.46 acres.
Robert Minnich, et ux, to Brandy Minnich, Sec. 30, 0.41 acres.
Damascus Township —
Sanford Eash Jr., et ux, to Austin Eash, Sec. 32, 1.59 acres.
Nathan Myerholtz, et ux, to Michael Mansfield, Sec. 27, 0.7 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Mark Burgin, et ux, to Kelly Burgin, lot 48, McClure’s First Add.
Daniel Jenkins to Daniel Jenkins, et ux, lots 141-144, McClure MFG and Machine.
Richfield Township —
Sandra Cordes, trustee, to Sandra Cordes, et al, Sec. 35, 10 acres, 38.62 acres, 67.81 acres, 6.63 acres; Sec. 27, 9 acres, 21 acres; Sec. 22, 39.04 acres.
Sandra Cordes, et al, to Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, et al, Sec. 35, 6.63 acres, 10 acres, 38.62 acres, 67.81 acres; Sec. 27, 9 acres, 21 acres; Sec. 22, 39.04 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Sandra Cordes, trustee, to Sandra Cordes, et al, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Sandra Corder, et al, to Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, et al, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Eldon Tietje (dec.) to Sally Tietje, et al, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
John Sager to Brenda Kingery, lot 2, D&J Stearns Add.
Sandra Cordes, trustee, to Sandra Cordes, et al, Sec. 13, 49.75 acres; Sec. 23, 6.5 acres, 41.42 acres, 3.82 acres; lot 46, outlots vacated street; lot 202A, original plat W 20’ and 203-208; lot 45, outlots E Creek EX NE PT; lot 43, outlots and 44 E PT RY and E PT; lot 121, D&J Stearns Add., 122 S 75’x100’.
Sandra Cordes, et al, to Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, et al, Sec. 13, 49.73 acres; Sec. 23, 41.42 acres, 6.5 acres, 3.82 acres; lot 46, outlots vacated street; lot 202A, original plat W 20’ and 203-208; lot 45, outlots E Creek EX NE PT; lot 43, outlots and 44 E PT RY and E PT
Napoleon Corp. —
Ricky Clady, et ux, to Shamsher Singh, et al, lot 23, Fairground Add. part and part lot 24 (70x100).
Korin Ratliff to Nicholas Alexander, lot 4, Block Two E 1/3.
Rodger Murry, et al, trustee, to City of Napoleon, part outlot 13 ,R.K., Scotts First Add.
Rodger Murry, et al, trustee, to City of Napoleon, lot 14, R.K., Scotts Add. OL SW.
City of Napoleon to Rodger Murry, et al, trustee, part outlots 13-14, R.K. Scotts First Add.
City of Napoleon to Rodger Murry, et al, trustee, part outlot 14, R.K. Scotts First Add.
Etabag Properties, LLC to Bradley Brown, et ux, lot 30, Spengler’s Add. W 55’ and 31 E 1.
Bruce Schlosser to Bruce Schlosser, et al, trustee, lot 8, Riviera Heights Sub.
