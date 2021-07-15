Henry County
Marriage licenses
James Sorg, 27, Deshler, and Houston Tussing, 26, Deshler.
James Rivera, 42, Napoleon, and Linda Aguilar, 39, Napoleon.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. Jeff Steingass, Holgate. Money judgment.
SAC Finance Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Justina Schafer, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Promedica Flower Hospital, ℅ Credit Adjustments, Inc., Defiance, vs. Alicia Mohr, Hudson, Mich. Garnishment.
Real estate transfers
Marion Township —
Michael Wagner, et al, to Amber Niese, et al, trustee, Sec. 31, 40 acres; Sec. 31, 34.91 acres; Sec. 31, 36.79 acres.
Cleo Brubaker to Estle Properties LLC, Sec. 11, 0.48 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Todd Norden, et ux, to Todd Norden, et al, trustee, Sec. 4, 1 acre.
Freedom Township —
Rex Parker, et ux, to Rex Parker, Sec. 22, 53.4 acres.
Harrison Township —
Nicholas Rettig to Pro-Ag Investment Group I LLC, Sec. 31, 38.22 acres.
Eric Seaman, et ux, to Pro-Ag Investment Group I LLC, Sec. 24, 18.66 acres.
Tamsearook LLC to Pro-AG Investment Group I LLC, Sec. 24, 19.86 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Lawrence Sasaki, trustee, to Bonnie Sasaki, trustee, lot 58.
Bonnie Sasaki, trustee to Sandra Buchhop-Norden, lot 58.
Napoleon Corp. —
Scott Hoover, et ux, to Tyler Bunn, et ux, Sheffield’s Third Add., lot 238.
Private selling officer to BankUnited N.A., Adam Stout’s Add., lot 148 (add 149 west half and part vacant alley).
Dry Creek LLC to Snyder Real Estate Holdings LLC, Morrow, Hinderer & Patton Add., second re-plat of lot 2, 0.19 acres.
