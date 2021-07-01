Henry county courthouse
Common pleas
On the docket
Bruce Buenger, Napoleon and Veronica Buenger, Napoleon, dissolution without children.
Jacob Metzner, Napoleon vs. Christine Metzner, Napoleon, divorce.
Joseph Breece, Deshler vs. Jamie Breece, Deshler, divorce.
Cavalry SPV, LLC vs. Brenda Carpenter, address unknown, money judgement.
Jefferson Capital Systems vs. Gail Queen, address unknown, money judgement.
Capital One Bank vs. Rodney Biederstedt, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Richard Thiel, et ux, to Micah Grime, et ux, Sec. 20, 2 acres.
Wesley Kinsey, et al, to Michelle Kinsey, trustee, Sec. 31, 74.62 acres.
Wesley Kinsey to Wesley Kinsey, trustee, Sec. 31, 5.38 acres.
Doris Beck (life estate) to Helen Bare, et al, Sec. 34, 0.57 acres, 18.99 acres.
Doris Beck (life estate), et al, to Helen Bare, et al, Sec. 34, 0.62 acres, 10 acres.
Freedom Township —
Dean Badenhop, et ux, to Dean Badenhop, Sec. 27, 32.7 acres, 7.3 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Shane Johnson to Theodore Rellstab, et ux, Sec. 10, 0.5 acres.
Mildred Crumrine to Mildred Crumrine (life estate), et al, Sec. 23, 0.53 acres.
Monroe Township —
Corwin Parker, et ux, to Charles Morris, et al, Sec. 34, 3.12 acres.
Harrison Township —
Warren Dickey, et al, to Warren Dickey, et al, trustee, Sec. 24, 2 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Kevin Kutzli to Michelle Morrison, lots 2-3, Rigal’s First Add.
Washington Township —
Gretchen Watts to Ronald Johnson, Sec. 26, 2.09 acres.
Damascus Township —
Linda Lance to Larae Meyer, trustee, Sec. 15, 0.46 acres; Sec. 22, 0.92 acres; Sec. 27, 9.95 acres.
Linda Ulrich to Larae Meyer, trustee, Sec. 15, 13.14 acres; Sec. 22, 24.14 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Dorothy Ruder to Dorothy Ruder, lot 34, J McClure’s First Add.
Deshler Corp. —
Shirley Johnson to Stephen Forshaw, Sec. 14, 0.52 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Brian Nelson, trustee, to David Birtcher, lot 8, Bauman’s Sub.
Alec Thielman, et ux, to Matthew Lorenz, lot 87, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Brian Baumgart, et ux, to Dekan Finn, et ux, lot 5, Germann-Baden Sub.
Bradley Rudolph, et ux, to Michael Cushman, et ux, lot 6, Northwood Add.
Scott McMurtrie to McMurtrie Rentals, LLC, lot 31, Springwell’s Add.
Charlene Helms to Marcus Gomez, et al, Sec. 23, 0.28 acres.
