Henry County
Marriage licenses
Chad Rex, 26, Napoleon, IT and Tara Levan, 26, Napoleon, social worker.
Rollin Jones, 23, Archbold, construction and Kolbey Morris, 23, Archbold, factory.
Tobin Stark, 31, Stryker, production manager and Sarah Evans, 30, Napoleon, RN.
Colin Perry, 36, Napoleon, retired and Kiah Vennekotter, 22, Napoleon, daycare.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Phyllis A. Miller to Brian K. Miller, Sec. 35, 0.31 acres.
Freedom Township —
Wilfred H. Gerken, et al, trustees to Sandra K. VonDeylen, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 24, 80 acres.
Wilfred H. Gerken, et al, trustees to Sandra K. VonDeylen, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 23, 77.85 acres.
Wilfred H. Gerken, et al, trustees to Sandra K. VonDeylen, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 24, 17.34 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Leonard Hatcher, et ux, to Mary E. Hatcher, Sec. 26, 5.46 acres.
Leonard Hatcher, et ux, to Mary E. Hatcher, Sec. 26, 56.86 acres.
Leonard Hatcher, et ux, to Mary E. Hatcher, Sec. 35, 27.66 acres.
Gary L. Hurst to Christopher Hurst, Sec. 10, 1.25 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Joseph S. Brown, et ux, to Timothy Herndon, et ux, Sec. 1, 1.55 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Patricia A. Kesselmayer to Gary L. Kesselmayer, Lot 7 JW-WF Muntz Subdivision.
Stephen D. Snavely to Stephen K. Snavely, trustee, Lot 109, Original Plat.
Stephen D. Snavely to Stephen K. Snavely, trustee, Lot 112, Original Plat.
Leanna Snavely to Stephen K. Snavely, trustee, Lot 86, Original Plat.
Stephen K. Snavely, trustee to Stephen K. Snavely, trustee, Lot 111, Original Plat.
Hamler Corp. —
Ronnie R. Harris to Devon Willis, Lots 118 and 119 O.P.
Gilberto Gonzales, et ux, to Gilberto Gonzales, Lot 149 Original Plat Ex RR R/W.
Gilberto Gonzales, et ux, to Gilberto Gonzales, Lot 146 Original Plat.
Monroe Township —
Patricia A. Kesselmayer to Gary L. Kesselmayer, Sec. 31, 40.78 acres.
Harrison Township —
Troy A. Gerken, et al, to Troy A. Gerken, et ux, Sec. 36, 2.08 acres.
Liberty Township —
Elim Hill Trust III to Elim Hill Fellowship, Sec. 27, 1.66 acres.
Jennifer Galbraith to Ryan M. Kersten, Sec. 25, 0.36 acres.
Frederick L. Meyer, et ux, to Karen R. Howell, trustee, PCL PT W ½ SW.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Lonnie L. Dishop, et al, trustees to Lonnie R. Dishop, et al, trustees, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Mark E. Shanks, et al, to Dustin J. Henderly, et al, Sec. 28, 2 acres.
Frederick D. Pakulski to Frederick C. Pakulski, Lots 92, 93 Texas.
Frederick D. Pakulski to Frederick C. Pakulski, Lots 92, 93 Texas.
Damascus Township —
D & B Cole Properties, LLC to John Petruney, et ux, Sec. 22, 0.5 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Edwin L. Kleinfekter to Justin P. Kleinfelter, et al, Lot 11 Phillpot’s 1st addition and 12 EX E 115’.
Justin P. Kleinfelter, et al, to Amanda Kleinfelter, Lot 11 Phillpot’s 1st addition and 12 EX E 115’.
Napoleon Corp. —
Ashley M. Shanks, et al, to Alexander D. Weiker, et ux, Lot 90 Original Plat E 41’.
William E. Peggs, Jr., et ux, to Ashley M. Cox, et ux, Lot 6 Brillharts N 70’ and Lot 7 S 20’.
Philip W. Menzel, et ux, to Martha J. Menzel, Lot 13 W Sheffield subdivision OL 1 S 99’.
Martha J. Menzel to Rachel McGuinness et vir, Lot 13 W Sheffield subdivision OL 1 S 99’.
Eagle River Properties, LLC to Stacy Polter, Lot 202 Sheffields 3rd addition.
