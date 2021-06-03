Henry County
Common pleas
On the dockets
Donald Allen, Defiance, vs. Courtney Kruse, Napoleon, divorce.
Credit Acceptance Corp. vs. Susan Page, address unavailable, money judgement.
Real estate
Ridgeville Township —
Dennis Statz, et ux, to Erich Christman, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Edwin Schnitkey to Lorna Schnitkey, Sec. 28, 3 acres.
Derek Short to Brandon Short, Sec. 30, 1.52 acres.
Freedom Township —
Darrell Bockelman, et ux, to Michelle Bockelman, Sec. 14, 1.5 acres.
Renetta Homan (life estate) to Nancy Buehrer, Sec. 16, 26.28 acres.
Christopher Speiser, trustee, to Dean Detmer, et ux, Sec. 35, 2.03 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Lisa Borkowski to Gregory Borkowski, Sec. 4, 2.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Gregory Steingass, et ux, to Dennis Brogan, Sec. 10, 1.22 acres.
Thomas Thomas, et al, to Lawrence Aelker, Sec. 26, 0.09 acres.
Dixie Pfau to Matthias Wenzinger, Sec. 29, 1.24 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Ellen Marie Gustwiller (life estate) to Kenneth Gustwiller, Sec. 22, 0.2 acres; 0.05 acres.
Marion Township —
Lynn Shively (trustee) to Joseph Shively, Sec. 26, 40 acres.
Monroe Township —
Carolyn Busch to Tami Hartman, Sec. 21, 3.17 acres.
Harrison Township —
Sheila Fuller to Thomas Davis, lot 114, LG Randall's First Add.
Liberty Township —
Dwight Huddle Farms, Inc. to The Black Swamp Conservancy, Sec. 2, 6.85 acres, 54.26 acres.
Karen Miller to Derek Miller, et ux, Sec. 18, 3.21 acres.
Keith Wood to Layla Wood, Sec. 29, 1.26 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Linda Brink to Joshua Evans, lot 11, CC Young's First Add.
Linda Brink to Linda Brink, lots 11-12, CC Young's First Add.
Washington Township —
Robert Bortel, trustee, to Nicholas Proudfoot, et ux, Sec. 6, 0.16 acres, 2.91 acres.
Marlene Hamlin, et vir, to Allen Sharp, Sec. 20, 30 acres.
Sheriff Bodenbender to Quantum Equipment, LLC, Sec. 25, 6.77 acres.
Damascus Township —
Paddy Wing to Stephen Wing, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 30.6 acres; Sec. 28, 9 acres; Sec. 33, 6.04 acres, 30.2 acres.
Stephen Wing, et al, trustees, to Winger Farms, LLC, Sec. 27, 30.6 acres; Sec. 28, 9 acres; Sec. 33, 6.04 acres, 30.2 acres.
Neal Ludwig to Karen May, Sec. 11, 0.5 acres.
Richfield Township —
Paddy Wing to Stephen Wing, et al, trustees, Sec. 15, 10 acres, 67.57 acres, 38.96 acres; Sec. 16, 39.24 acres; Sec. 22, 77.13 acres, 40 acres.
Stephen Wing, et al, trustees, to Wing Farms, LLC, Sec. 15, 10 acres, 67.57 acres, 40.47 acres, 38.96 acres; Sec. 16, 39.24 acres; Sec. 22, 77.13 acres, 40 acres.
Stephen Wing, et al, to Stephen Wing, et al, trustees, Sec. 15, 40.47 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Lynn Shively, trustee, to Joseph Shively, Sec. 17, 97.6 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Ryan Wagner, et al, co-trustees, to Jerry Wolf, lot 35, J Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Grant Adkins to Joshua Pace, lot 33, ET Barnes First Add.
Carol Heuerman to JT's Building Maintenance and Construction, lots 50-52, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Sheriff Bodenbender to Ethan French, lot 2, Max Eckber's First Add.
Private Selling Officer to AAT Real Estate, LLC, lot 13, Fairgrounds Add.
Mary Callaway to Cathy Bertz, et al, lot 39, Second Highland Add.
Renetta Homan (life estate) to Nancy Buehrer, lot 5, Harmony Acres Add.
Clayton Bockelman, et ux, to Ashley Davis, et vir, lot 247, Sheffields Third Add.
James James II, et ux, to Ted Stover, et ux, lot 2, Canal Lands Sub.
Neil Badenhop, et ux, to Charles Robinett, et ux, Sec. 14, 024 acres.
Patrick Mauk, trustee, to Robert Oswald, et ux, lot 28, Riviera Heights Sub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.