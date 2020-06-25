Henry County
Marriage licenses
Alan Carter, Jr., 37, Holgate, CNC Operator and Mallory Sweinhagen, 20, Holgate, student.
Christopher Brown, 38, Napoleon, construction worker and Anne Williamson, 32, Napoleon, home health.
Christopher Malone, 37, Syracuse, NY, unemployed and Kathleen Wilhelm, 36, Syracuse, NY, occupational therapist.
Brandon Nation, 42, Napoleon, maintenance supervisor and Alexis Weis, 25, Napoleon, chiropractic assistant.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Andrew Knepley, et ux, to Andrew Knepley, et ux, Sec. 20, 1.94 acres.
Theodore Bostelman to Margery Bostelman, trustee, Sec. 3, 67.99 acres.
Estele Eberle to Estelle Eberle, et vir, et al, Sec. 4, 37.91 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Kevin Delventhal, trustee to Kevin Delventhal, et al, Sec. 9, 5.25 acres, 126.76 acres, 9.55 acres, 40.08 acres.
Scott Sidle toShanna Sidle, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Pleasant Township —
Darlene Ladd to Sonya Adkins, Sec. 33, 1.09 acres.
Dawn Garcia to Heide Reyes, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
William Grubbs, et ux, to William Wildermuth, Sec. 18, 1.51 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Del Rae Rentals, Ltd to Shelly Brown, lot 36, Brayer, Kauffman 1st W ½ and W ½ 37.
Sammy Fry Jr. to Pam Stephey, lot 61, original plat.
Hamler Corp. —
Henry Martinez to Village of Hamler, lot 70, original plat.
Emergent Real Estate Group LLC to Village of Hamler, lot 55, original plat.
Monroe Township —
Robert Kuesel to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 1, 10.16 acres, 31.16 acres.
Carolyln Detterer to Patrick Parcher, et ux, Sec. 5, 19.93 acres, 25 acres, 19.415 acres.
Gregory Inselmann, et ux, to Gregory Inselmann, Sec. 9, 2.36 acres.
Thomas Showalter to Thomas Showalter, et al, trustees, Sec. 31, 1.98 acres.
Carolyn Detterer to Patrick Parcher, Sec. 32, 35.5 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Amber Siebert to Amber Gerlach, Sec. 11, 0.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Nelda Kepling to Ferris Kepling, et al, Sec. 22, 29.25 acres.
Mary Scheckelhoff to David Scheckelhoff, et al, leased ground from Wilhelm Farm.
Liberty Township —
Nelda Kepling to Ferris Kepling, et al, Sec. 2, 34.34 acres.
Matthew Kessler to Kyle Kern, Sec. 24, 0.5 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
James Christy, et al, to James Christy, et ux, Sec. 36, 0.34 acres.
Nelda Kepling to Ferris Kepling, Sec. 25, 0.4 acres.
Washington Township —
Dennis Bockrath, et ux, to Anthony Sammut, Sec. 6, 8.5 acres.
Christopher VanGunten to Bradley Crow, Sec. 3, 4.2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Ruth Barnes, trustee to Paddy Wing, trustee, Sec. 26, 79.1 acres; Sec. 28, 9 acres; Sec. 33, 6.04 acres, 30.2 acres; Sec. 27, 30.6 acres.
Robert Kuesel to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 29, 48.21 acres, 39.89 acres.
George Wells Jr, to Bervia LLC, Sec. 19, 39 acres, 1 acre.
Marylyn Weilnau, trustee, to David Weilnau Sr., Sec. 25, 58.81 acres, 20 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Michael Beck Farms Ltd. to Larry Martin, Sec. 22, 0.2 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ruth Barnes, trustee, to Paddy Wing, trustee, Sec. 5, 40.96 acres; Sec. 15, 10 acres, 67.57 acres, 38.96 acres; Sec. 2, 41.3 acres; Sec. 16, 39.24 acres; Sec. 22, 40 acres, 80 acres, 39.17 acres.
Tyler Drewes to Tyler Drewes, et al, Sec. 8, 40 acres.
William Schwab et ux, to Steven Schwab, Sec. 25, 7.225 acres.
Bartlow Township —
John Norden to Margaret Norden, et al, Sec. 10, 38.8 acres, 1.2 acres.
Tyler Drewes to Tyler Drewes, et al, Sec. 4, 1.741 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
William Van Scoyoc to Jennifer Whitmore, et al, lot 93, J.H. Stearns Add., E ½-E ½ 94-95 (100’x150’); W ½ lots 93-95, J.H. Stearns Add. (100’x15); lot 96, J.H. Stearns Add. to 97.
Andrew Babcock to Kyle Spurgeon, lot 167, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Howard Miller, et ux, to Shelley Miller, et al, trustee, lot 38 Twin Oak Sub. Second Add.
Howard Miller, et ux, to H. Michael Miller, et al, trustees, lot 38, Twin Oak Sub. Second addition.
Ronald Spangler, et ux, to Ryan Axle, lot 6, Bauman's Sub.
John McColley to Joseph Hastedt, et ux, lot 18, Riviera Heights Sub. revised.
Mark Saman, trustee, to Samuel Pawlicki, et ux, lot 112, Sheffield's Third Add.
Marilyn Stone to JT’s Building Maintenance and Constuction, lot 26, Hague and Raff’s First Add.
Lankenau Properties Ltd to Deep Lake Properties LLC, lot 118, original plat N PT S PT 16 ½’x69 1/2’.
Mary Riker to Bradley Riker, et al, lot 156, Sheffields Third Add., EX E 1’.
John Ritter to Shelley Ritter, lot 52, Richter’s Third Add., OL 12 EX 3’.
Linda Ritter to John Ritter, lot 2, E.T. Barnes First Addition, OL; lot 1 J.G. Lowes First Add. NW corner.
