Henry county courthouse
Common pleas
Jesse Contreras, Deshler, and Jennifer Contreras, Deshler, dissolution with children.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Shonna Downs, address unknown, money judgement.
Cavalry SPV, LLC vs. Rachel Fonseca, address unknown, money judgement.
Marriage license
Justin Sonnenberg, 35, Defiance, teacher and Katherine McHugh, 29, Defiance, teacher.
Real Estate Transfers
Ridgeville Township —
William Stockman to William Stockman, et ux. Sec. 31, 79 acres; Sec. 32, 30 acres, 20 acres, 40 acres, 40 acres.
Freedom Township —
Kevin Sonnenberg to Scott Norden, et ux, Sec. 33, 34.78 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Lillian Knape, trustee, to Linda Peckinpaugh, 0.156 acres.
Linda Peckinpaugh to Patricia Bevelhymer, 0.156 acres.
Patricia Bevelhymer to Derek Murphy, et ux, 0.5 acres.
David Naveau to Betty Lou Naveau (life estate), et al, Sec. 16, 17 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Thomas Hattemer, et ux, to Jeffrey Aelker, et ux, Sec. 26, 0.624 acres.
Kenneth Theisen to Kenneth Theisen, et ux, Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Naptown Holdings, LLC to Corey Diemer, lot 132, original plat.
Marion Township —
Daniel Brubaker to Daniel Brubaker, et al, Sec. 24, 20.03 acres, 3.54 acres.
Mildred Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec. 24, 16.5 acres, 3.54 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, to Joseph Brubuker (life estate), et al, Sec. 24, 16.5.
Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, to Daniel Brubaker, Sec. 24, 3.54 acres.
Hoops Properties, LLC to Hoops Properties, LLC, Sec. 8, 3.76 acres.
Hoops Properties, LLC to Jared Badenhop, Sec. 8, 3.76 acres.
Hoops Properties, LLC to Douglas Prigge, et uc, Sec. 8, 3.76 acres.
Jared Badenhop to Jared Badenhop, et ux, Sec. 8, 8.73 acres.
Douglas Prigge, et ux, to Douglas Prigge, et ux, Sec. 8, 5.76 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Devon Willis to Frederick Honemann Jr., lots 118-119.
Monroe Township —
Steven Dettmer, et al, to Steven Detter, et al, Sec. 6, 117.15 acres, 2.85 acres.
Karen Keith, et al, to Jane Siefker, trustee, et al, Sec. 29, 30.04 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Darvin Biederstedt, et al, to Sherry Shenkman, lot 10, J Frease’s First Add.
Harrison Township —
Orlo Wiles, et al, trustee, to Orlo Wiles, et ux, Sec. 27, 3.25 acres.
Scott Fein, et ux, to Ricardo Ulfe, et ux, lot 11, Picket Fences Sub.
Larry Browneller, et ux, trustee, to Michael Hopkins, et ux, lots 11-12 and 19-20, Schaper’s Add.
Liberty Township —
Orlo Wiles, et al, trustee, to Orlo Wiles, et ux, Sec. 20, 39.99 acres, 37.96 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Robert Jablonski, trustee, to Castros Real Estate, LLC, lot 69, original plat.
Washington Township -—
Douglas dams, et al, to Belle Lue Properties, LLC, Sec. 26, 17.18 acres.
Midland Agency of NW Ohio Inc., trustee, to Bruce Rowell, et al, 8 acres.
Brian Hildebrand to Brian Hildebrand, et ux, Sec. 30, 0.64 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ronald Spangler, to David Spangler, Sec. 7, 4.83 acres.
Diana Lengel to David Spangler, Sec. 7, 4.83 acres.
Mildred Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec. 31, 14.42 acres, 24 acres, 12.9 acres, 13.102 acres, 12 acres.
Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, to Jospeh Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec. 31, 14.42, 12.9 acres, 12 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Charlene Osborn, trustee, to Eric Halter, trustee, Sec. 9, 48.51 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Larry Browneller, et ux, trustee, to Michael Hopkins, et ux, lot 10, Glendale Add.
J.Z. Investments, LLP to Sweet Adeline Studios, LLC, lot 89, original plat.
Larry Browneller, et al, to Michael Browneller, lots 47 and 53, D and J Stearns Add.
Elmer Stewart to Eric Stewart, Sec. 14, 0.5 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
David Bullock II, et ux, to Kevin Benbow, lot 12, Anthony Wayne’s Second Add.
Edwin Rosebrock (life estate) to Debra Lange, et al, lot 32, Harmony Acres Add.
Debra Lange, et al, to William Cummins, et al, lot 32, Harmony Acres Add.
Richard Clark, et al, to Craig Staton, et ux, lots 112-115 and 120-121, Majestic Heights Add.
R&M Co. to CPC Holdings, LLC. Sec. 14, 0.86 acres.
Keith Fruchey to Shane VonDeylen, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.44 acres.
