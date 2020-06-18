Henry County
Marriage licenses
Lucas Dickman, 26, Napoleon, carpenter, and Cassandra Schafer, 34, Napoleon, dietary clerk.
Joshua Rowland, 40, McClure, service technician, and Erica Kitchen-Roseman, 40, McClure, STNA.
Lesly Blanton, 46, Napoleon, guidance counselor, and Cara Finney, 44, Napoleon, disabled.
Benjamin Plassman, 32, Southfield, Mich., financial planner, and Julie Cadet, 32, Southfield, Mich., physician.
Ethan Edwards, 23, Ridgeville Corners, accountant, and Paige Keefer, 23, Ridgeville Corners, STNA.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Marlene Nofziger to Kristen Ayers-Crossgrove, Sec. 15, 59.575 acres.
Marlene Nofziger to Lamont Nofziger, et ux, Sec. 15, 12.083 acres, 6.23 acres.
Lamont Nofziger, et ux, to Lamont Nofziger, et ux, Sec. 15, 6.23 acres, 12.083 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Robert Cramer, et ux, to Robert Cramer, et ux, trustees, Sec. 17, 80 acres, Sec. 21, 21.84 acres, 35.28 acres, 1.02 acres.
Keith Wiechers, et al, to Keith Wiechers, Sec. 3, 12.91 acres.
United Telephone Co. of Ohio to Charles Griffith, Sec. 10, 2.29 acres.
Ronald Harper, et ux, to Robert Harper, et ux, Sec. 27, 1 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Darrell Curtis to Donna Curtis, lot 388, original plat.
Hamler Corp. —
Nathalie Vajen to Brandon Vajen, lot 2, Turkeyfoot Add. and 3 STP 15’ wide.
Malinta Corp. —
Randolph Warren to Randolph Warren, et al, Sec. 11, 0.96 acres.
Harrison Township —
James Homan, et al, trustees, to James Homan, et al, trustees, Sec. 9, 31.85 acres.
Bernadette White to Karen Patton, Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Liberty Township —
James Homan, et al, trustees, to James Homan, et al, trustees, Sec. 30, 40 acres, Sec. 30, 35 acres; Sec. 29, 78.91 acres.
Washington Township —
Gary Overmier to Ronald Bowers, et ux, Sec. 31, 2.07 acres.
Damascus Township —
Robert Kuesel, et al, to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 32, 38.13 acres; Sec. 29, 39.89 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Karen Diem to Darrell Billings Jr., lot 154, original plat, 155-156 N ½, N ½.
Margaret Betts to Sandra Saunders, trustee, lot 557, original plat, 558-560 N ½.
Sandra Saunders, trustee, to Sandra Saunders, lot 557, original plat, 558-560 N ½.
Paul Saunders, et ux, to Paul Saunders, et ux, trustees, lot 483, original plat.
Sandra Saunders to Paul Saunders, et ux, trustees, lot 557, original plat, 558-560 N ½.
Napoleon Corp. —
Eldor Cordes, et ux, to Deborah Jump, lot 49, Second Highland Add.
Eldor Gruenhagen, et ux, to Rozella Gruenhagen, Detry lot 3, Unit E – Ken James Court Condominium.
Rozella Gruenhagen to Rozella Gruenhagen, trustee, Detry lot 3, Unit E – Ken James Court Condominium.
Gracefully Done Homes, LLC to Paul Sheley, lot 28, L.G. Randall's First Add.
Lee Dietrich, et ux, to Eagle River Properties, LLC, lot 5, W Daggett's Sub., OL 7 N 51’.
Teresa Rebeau to Sandra Ray, lot 52, Second Highland Add.
James Huston, et al, trustee, to Teresa Barrett, lot 25, Westwood Add. E 10’ and 26 and W 10’ 27.
Eric Creager, et ux, to Sandra VonDeylen, et al, trustees, Sec. 12.
Eric Creager, et ux, to Jeffrey Joseph, et ux, Sec. 12, 0.13 acres.
Garrett Gerschutz to Adam Napier, lot 1, Parks Add., Ex N SD.
Richard Luzny to Roger Sell, Unit C, Appian Way Condo, replat lots 4-6; Unit D, Appian Way Condo, replat lots 4-6; Unit E, Appian Way Condo, replat lots 4-6; Unit F, Appian Way Condo, replat lots 4-6.
James Homan, et al, trustees, to James Homan, et al, trustees, Sec. 1, 31.1 acres; lot 2, Twin Oaks Sub.
Loren Volkman, et ux, to Loren Volkman, lot 6, Mary Dodd's First Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.