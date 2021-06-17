Henry County
Marriage licenses
Mario Estrada, 43, Archbold, supervisor and Yolanda Perez, 43, Archbold, RN.
West Gomez, 38, Holgate, I&C technician and Carissa Mangas, 36, Holgate, cosmetologist.
Kyle Miller, 24, McClure, shipping and receiving and Ellen Kurp, 27, McClure, receptionist.
Kyle Burditt, 28, Napoleon, warehouse and Brenda Smotherman, 34, Napoleon, disabled.
Common pleas
On the docket
Nicholas Harper, Napoleon and Amanda Harper, Napoleon, dissolution.
JR Morris, Napoleon vs. Eboni Dawson, Columbia, Tenn., divorce.
American Express Centurion Bank vs. Nathan Giesige, address unknown, money judgement.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Dawn Hoops, address unknown, money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township -
Debra Sebring to Monica Trevino, Sec. 17, 0.5 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. -
Darrel Bockelman, et ux, to Darrel Bockelman, et al, trustees, Sec. 14, 1.5 acres; Sec. 16, 55.25 acres; Sec. 23, 72.22 acres, 78.49 acres, 56.51 acres; Sec. 24, 157.73 acres; lots 8-14, Bockelman Farm Sub.
Ronald Germann to Karen Germann, trustee, Sec. 25, 1.6 acres.
Lester Rabe to Janice Rabe (life estate), et al, Sec. 28, 24.35 acres, 52.68 acres.
Napoleon Township -
Ruth Mahnke to Ruth Mahnke (life estate), et al, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Donald Mohring, et ux, Donald Mohring, et ux, (life estate), et al, Sec. 7, 1.78 acres.
Susan Sloan to Rita Feather, Sec. 36, 78.99 acres.
Florida Corp. -
Judith Rose, et al, to Christopher Lockridge, lot 95, Cook’s Second Add.
Pleasant Township -
Thomas Hattemer, et ux, to Thomas Hattemer, et al, Sec. 2, 0.72 acres.
Lawrence Aelker to Thomas Hattemer, Sec. 26, 0.086 acres.
Scott Herod, et al, to Anita Herod, Sec. 34, 1.36 acres.
Marion Township -
Lisa Swisher to Jeffrey Schwab Jr., 0.53 acres.
Kim Kirkendall, et ux to Joe Kirkendall, et ux, Sec. 26, 10.1 acres.
Malinta Corp. -
Diana Lengel, et al, to Braun Otterson, et al, Sec. 11, 1.5 acres.
Ronald Spangler to Kline Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 16.92 acres.
Diana Lengel, et al, to Kline Farms LLC, Sec. 11, 16.92 acres.
Liberty Township -
Lawrence Aelker to Thomas Hattemer, Sec. 26, 0.63 acres.
Frederick Bockelman, et ux, to Michael Mathena, Sec. 7, 0.68 acres.
Washington Township -
Roland Olejownik to Hayden Shultz, Sec. 21, 2 acres.
Kasey Bodenbender to Brian Hildebrand, Sec. 30, 0.64 acres.
Damascus Township -
Laura Shepard to Troycc Williams, et ux, Sec. 24, 1.91 acres.
Carolyn Robison to Carolyn Robison, trustee, Sec. 26, 79.1 acres.
McClure Corp. -
JDLK Expedited Logistics, LLC to Mercedes McNett, lots 80 and 86, J McClure’s Second Add.
Richfield Township -
Carolyn Robison to Carolyn Robison, trustee, Sec. 2, 41.3 acres; Sec. 5, 40.96 acres, 39.17 acres; Sec. 22, 40 acres, 40 acres.
Bartlow Township -
Kyle Tietje to Tara Tietje, Sec. 3, 1 acre.
Deshler Corp. -
Roger Rutter to James Sorg Jr., lot 15, original plat.
Macile Brumbaugh to Macile Brumbaugh (life estate), et al, lots 581-584, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. -
Catherine Rex (life estate) to Ronald Rex, et al, lot 4, W Daggett’s Sub.
David McColley to Angela Simon, lot 12, W Daggett’s Sub.
Wanda Chase to Wanda Chase, trustee, lot 7, Germann-Baden Sub.
Sean Dailey to Jason Lockhart, et ux, lot 20, J G Lowe’s First Add.
Dry Creek LLC, to TS Family Investment LLC, Second re-plat of lot 2, Morrow, Hinderer and Patton Sub.
Thomas Oberhaus, et al, to Kevin Lime, lot 3, Saygers-Gibsons.
Dean Detmer, et ux, to Jordan Dagostaro, et ux, lot 113, Sheffields Third Add.
Thomas Moore Sr., trustee, to Cody Winkler, lot 213, Sheffield Third Add.
Shirley Houston to Raymond Gaffney, et ux, lot 52, H Yeager’s Fourth Add.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. to Christian Kahle, Sec. 13, 0.11 acres.
Debra Rex to Roger Rex, lot 17, Gerken-Hoeffel Second Add.
