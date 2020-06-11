Henry County
Marriage license
Miguel Angel Carrillo, 27, Hamler, factory and Tania Silva Guido, 26, Hamler, unemployed.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Arlene Gerken, trustee, to Arlen Gerken, Sec, 24, 80 acres; Sec. 23, 77.85 acres.
Arlene Gerken to Sandra VonDeylen, et al, trustees, Sec. 24, 80 acres, 77.85 acres.
Kevin Kutzli, et ux, trustees, to Ronald Bowers, et al, Sec. 31, 1.31 acres.
Ronald Bowers, et al, to Chantelle Schmidt, Sec. 31, 1.31 acres.
Arlene Gerken, trustee, to Arlene Gerken, Sec. 24, 17.34 acres.
Arlene Gerken to Sandra VonDeylen, et al, trustees, Sec. 24, 17.34 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Jean Knipp to Mason Knipp, Sec. 10, 2.49 acres.
Jean Knipp to Jean Knipp, Sec. 10, 6.121 acres.
Kent Beilharz, et ux, to Logan Petersen, et al, lot 8, Okolona.
James Shiarla to Rita Shiarla, trustee, Sec. 29, 24.62 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Arthur Gustwiller, et ux, to Arthur Gustwiller, et ux, trustees, Sec. 3, 1.97 acres.
Cara Diem, et al, to Brady Wagner, et ux, Sec. 36, 20 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Alexander Shaffer to William Minix, lots 6-7, Original Plat, Ex STP.
Hamler Corp. —
Roger Buenger to Panning-Gerken Properties, LLC, SE corner SE NE 65’ x 180.
Monroe Township —
Robert Kuesel, trustee, to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 1, 40.32 acres.
Tina Rodriquez to Tina Rodriguez, Sec. 1, 20.144 acres, 40 acres, 40 acres.
Dianne Adkins to Dianne Adkins, Sec. 1, 20.014 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Susan Pickering to Bailey Wilford, et vir, Sec. 11, 0.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Thomas Manahan, trustee, to JAZ Properties Ltd, Sec. 7, 0.5 acres.
Paul Groll, et ux, to Karen Groll, Sec. 15, 1.43 acres.
Terrance Collins to Aimee Collins, et al, Sec. 12, 1.35 acres.
Liberty Township —
Nancy Patton, trustee, to Nancy Patton, Sec. 17, 40 acres.
Damascus Township —
Linda Riefers to Kathryn Gobrogge, Sec. 34, 12.79 acres.
Richfield Township —
Carolyn Bunke, trustee, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres.
Joanne Wolf, et ux, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres.
Stephen Panning, et ux, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres, 77.75 acres.
Catherine Feller, et vir, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 26, 77.75 acres.
Kevin Panning, et ux, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 26, 77.75 acres.
Julia Hafner to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 26, 77.75 acres.
Mark Schwiebert, trustee, to James Rode, trustee, Sec. 33, 108.24 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 26, 77.75 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Elaine Hohenberger, et al, Sec. 33, 38.02 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Mark Schwiebert, et ux, Sec. 33, 20 acres.
James Rode, trustee, to Logan Haake, et ux, Sec. 33, 73.287 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to The Sherwood State Bank, S ½ lot 337.
Napoleon Corp. —
Beverly Motter to Beverly Motter, trustee, lot 25, Brickyard Sub.
Linda Riefers to Robert Riefers, lot 181, Original Plat, Ex N 11’.
Jill Renee Rasey, trustee, to Jean Knipp, lot 20, Taylor Add.
M&B Rentals LLC to Tower View Storage, LLC, lots 32, 43, J. Stouts First Add., add 33 and vacated alley.
