Ridgeville Township -
Daniel M. Nofziger, et ux, to Joseph A. Danielak, et ux, Sec. 19, 1.5 acres.
Freedom Township -
Julie L. Ryan, trustee to Douglas G. Shields, Jr., Sec. 20, 1 acre.
Napoleon Township -
Jeffery R. Bechtol, et ux, to Andrew J. Ellings, et ux, Sec. 34, 2 acres.
Flatrock Township -
Shirley Prigge (dec.) to Terunce L. Prigge, Sec. 6, 30.46 acres.
Shirley Prigge (dec.) to Terunce L. Prigge, Sec. 6, 5.27 acres.
Pleasant Township -
Eileen H. Ramus to Eileen H. Ramus, et vir, Sec. 31, 1.37 acres.
Holgate Corp. -
Bradley W. Rudolph, executor, to Ryan T. Okuley, Lot 16 Brayer Kauffman 1st addition.
Monroe Township -
Ronda Huber-Zimmer to Leo E. Zimmer III, Sec. 15, 0.63 acres.
Malinta Corp. -
Carol A. Lulfs, et vir, to Alexandra Schortgen, Sec. 10, 0.368 acres.
Harrison Township -
Lynda Glanz, et al, to Susan Meister, Sec. 31, 1.03 acres.
Secretary of HUD to Mitchell Beals, Sec. 18, 3 acres.
Liberty Township -
Scott A. Wagemaker (dec.) to Letty L. Wagemaker, Sec. 28, 1 acre.
Washington Township -
Mark A. Zumberge, et al, to Henry-Wood Sportsman’s Alliance, Sec. 2, 55.95 acres.
Mark A. Zumberge, et al, to Henry-Wood Sportsman’s Alliance, Sec. 2, 43.18 acres.
McClure Corp. -
Douglas E. Murdock to John M. Chamberlin, Lot 61, McClure Manufacturing and Machine.
Deshler Corp. -
Nickels Bros. Rentals, LLC to Ismael Delgado, Lot 434, Original Plat.
Napoleon Corp. -
Kristine E. Roberts to Lou Ann Limbird, et al, trustee, Lot 32 Gerken-Hoeffel 3rd addition.
Tommy J. Ashbaugh, et ux, to Linda K. Ashbaugh, Lot 6, Park’s addition.
Donald W. Buehrer, Jr. to Joshua D. Anderson, et ux, Lot 4 Hartmans Sub OL 9-10 and 5.
William B. Moden III, et al, to R & MM Properties, LLC, Lot 13 E S Dodds 1st addition, S ½ E ½.
William B. Moden III, et al, to R & MM Properties, LLC, Lot 17 E S Dodds 1st addition, S ½ E ½.
Andrew J. Elling, et ux, to Denise A. McColley, et vir, Lot 4 Bockelman’s 4th addition, add W 23.08 and Lot 5.
Quinton C. Oberhaus to Nathan Thrasher, Lot 16 Mary Dodds 2nd addition.
Panning Investment Properties to Panning Investment Properties, LLC, Lot 11 Hartmans Sub OL 9-10 E 70.
Cory Melia to Robin L. Melia, Lot 10 E Huddle’s Subdivision.
Janmar Properties, LLC to SAS Group Co., West View Villas S PT Lot 27.
Janmar Properties, LLC to SAS Group Co., West View Villas S PT Lot 28.
Janmar Properties, LLC to SAS Group Co., West View Villas S PT Lot 29.
Janmar Properties, LLC to SAS Group Co., West View Villas S PT Lot 30.
