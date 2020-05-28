Henry County
Marriage licenses
Samantha Bartoe, 47, New Bavaria, welder, and Dana Barton, 41, East Liverpool, cleaner.
Matthew Sevey, 23, Atlanta, Ga., sales and Winter Fricke, 24, Archbold, teacher.
Nathan Buchhop, 28, Liberty Center, mechanic, and Kaylee Wentworth, 28, Liberty Center, pharmacist.
Aaron Mershman, 29, Dallas, Pa., football coach, and Cierra Steele, 25, Dallas, Pa., admissions counselor.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Joyce Rohrs, et al, trustee to Jane Petersen, et vir, Sec. 33, 39.2 acres, 38.27 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Christina Nickels to Donna Curtis (life estate), lot 158, original plat.
Charlene Matson to Charlene Matson, trustee, lot 32 Baryer, Kauffman First Add., lot 33.
Martinez and Sons to Patricia Wells, lot 14, Brayer, Kauffman First Add.
Marion Township —
Connie Schackow to Thomas Schackow, et al, trustee, Sec. 5, 74.45 acres, 3.4 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Jared Clady, et ux, to Brett Ziegler, et ux, Sec. 11, 0.781 acres.
Taylor Ziegler, et vir, to Derek Hoops, lot 61, Hill’s Second Add., 62 N ½.
Monroe Township —
Carolyn Detterer to Carolyn Detterer, Sec. 18, 10 acres.
Harrison Township —
Kenneth Meyer to Kenneth Meyer (life estate), et al, Sec. 30, 40 acres, 37.47 acres; Sec. 29, 35 acres.
Liberty Township —
Samuel Borck, et al, to Gene Zinn III, Sec. 24, 0.46 acres.
Washington Township —
Larry Daggett, et ux, co-trustee, to Benjamin Bowes, Sec. 31, 0.8 acres.
Damascus Township —
Patricia Paul to Gerald Hoffman, lot C-1, replat of LTC Gordons subdivision, lot C-2.
Gary Miller, et ux, trustee, to Karen Miller, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Robert Kuesel (life estate) to Robert Kuesel, trustee, Sec. 32, 38.74 acres, 0.37 acres.
Richfield Township —
Jon Petersen, et ux, to Blake Burke, Sec. 27, 1.003 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Santiaga Carrizales to Mack Carrizales Jr., lot 127 SD-J Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Anthony Adams, et ux, to April Ann Murray, NW corner lot 5, N.H. Hartman Sub., OF OL 9 and 10 JG.
Kenneth Branham to Sara Bilock, lot 67, W. Sheffield's Second Add.
Gregory Heath, et ux, to Gregory Joe Heath, et ux, trustee, lot 6, W. Sheffield's First Add. W 11’; lot 28, W. Sheffield's Second Add, E 39’.
Sean Groll, et ux, to Logan Kossow, lot 40, Springwell’s Add.
Deanna Ousky to Deanna Ousky, trustee, part lots 86-87, Majestic Heights Add; lot 85, E 30’ and 86 E 30.
Robert Bruns to Robert Bruns, lot 47, Riviera Heights First Add.
Carolyn Detterer to Sahe Gerdeman, et ux, lot 35, Gerken-Hoeffel, Third Add.
Gary Miller, et ux, trustee, to Karen Miller, lot 48, Anthony Wayne Third Add.
Christopher Small, et ux, to Suzanne Bockelman, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Addition, lot 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.