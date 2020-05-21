Henry County
Marriage licenses
Andrew Stubblefield, 41, Napoleon, maintenance and Michelle Horton, 32, Napoleon, housewife.
Matthew Baker, 23, Liberty Center, conservationist and Sieara Rotroff, 23, Liberty Center, barista.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Jeffrey Buchhop, et ux, to David Damman, et ux, Sec. 20, 36.62 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Robert Gubernath, et al, to Emily Muratori, et vir, Sec. 3, 1.1 acres.
Florida Corp. —
James Bechtol to Nannette Bechtol, lot 15, Original Plat and ½ Vac E and W alley.
James Bechtol, et ux, to Nannette Bechtol, lot 3, Kar-Owens-Andr-Stout addition vac alley.
James Bechtol, et ux, to Nannette Bechtol, lot 9, Original Plat E ½ and W ½ 10 and vac.
James Bechtol, et ux, to Nannette Bechtol, lot 10, Original Plat E 1/2-11-14.
Sandra Myers (dec.) to Brad Myers, lot 7, Karsner’s Third addition and van alleys.
Holgate Corp. —
Odile Orozco to James East, lot 33 William Kauffman First addition.
William Shafer to Johnny Carr, et ux, lot 12 L.L. Fruth’s addition.
Stephen Snavely (trustee) to Stephen Snavely, lot 109, Original Plat.
Stephen Snavely (trustee) to Stephen Snavely, lot 112, Original Plat.
Marion Township —
David Niese (dec.) to Louis Niese, et al, Sec. 21, 7.921 acres.
David Niese (dec.) to Louis Niese, et al, Sec. 20, 10 acres.
David Niese (dec.) to Louis Niese, et al, Sec. 21, 2.079 acres.
Washington Township —
Brandy Minnich to Robert Minnich, Sec. 31, 5 acres.
Brandy Minnich to Robert Minnich, Sec. 31, 5 acres.
Rhonda Wise, et al, (trustee) to Rhonda Wise, et vir, Sec. 24, 41.43 acres.
Damascus Township —
William Iliff, et al, to Denise S. Pascascio-Iliff, Sec. 26, 1.48 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Justin Lederer to John Hutchinson, lot 519, Original Plat, 520 S 90’ and E ½ Lot 518.
Bounsouane Khanthabouth, et ux, to Jennifer Harman, lot 510, Original Plat, 511 512 S ½ N ½.
Michael Smith (dec.) to Carla Clemens, Sec. 13, 0.46 acres.
Michael Smith (dec.) to Sharon Sue Smith, et al, lot 75 D and J Stearns addition S 125’x 50’.
Kathryn Ann Wright (dec.) to Gena Colton, et al, lot 17, OL SD-J Stearns N 75’ x 200’.
Gena Colton, et al, to Patrick Rosebrook, lot 17, OL SD-J Stearns N 75’ x 200’.
Napoleon Corp. —
Hal Luebker, trustee, to Diane Lankenau, lot 12, Spengler’s Add.
Shayla Hayes, et al, to Shayla Hayes, et al, lot 12, E.T. Barnes First Addition- OL 42.5’ x 59’ - LT 13 N 90’ x 82.5’.
Lance Fox to Rebecca Sue Hollstein, Sec. 24, 0.24 acres.
S.A.S. Group Company to Traci Conmay, Sec. 14, 0.17 acres.
Junior Hoff, et al, trustee to Ciriaco Ramos, lot 11, E. S. Dodds First Add. EX S 40’.
Susan Ladd to Christopher Small, et ux, Gerken-Hoeffel Fifth Add, lot 58.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.