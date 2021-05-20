Henry County
Marriage licenses
Matthew Schroeder, 34, Napoleon, forklift driver and Heidi Schroeder, 31, Napoleon, teacher aide.
Dillon Borstelman, 32, Archbold, carpenter and Megan Crosser, 31, Archbold, RN.
Common pleas
On the dockets
Samuel Luna, Jr, Deshler, vs. Kristy Luna, Archbold, divorce.
William Roth, McClure vs. Judy Roth, McClure, divorce.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Foster, et ux, to Michael Foster, et ux, Sec. 18, 0.73 acres, 0.09 acres.
Ridgefield Farms, LLC to Michael Foster, et ux, Sec. 18, 0.09 acres.
Gene Cordes to Gene Cordes, Sec. 2, 0.34 acres, 3.89 acres.
Gene Cordes to Jacob Mahnke, et ux, Sec. 2, 32.09 acres.
Linda Peckinpaugh, trustee to Linda Peckinpaugh, et al, Sec. 2, 32.09 acres.
Linda Peckinpaugh, et al, to Jacob Mahnke, et ux, Sec. 2, 37.04 acres.
Eric Holzer, et al, to Heather Holzer, Sec. 27, 1.27 acres, 0.72 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Phyllis Waldran to SRP Properties LLC, Sec. 30, 1.36 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Jacovo Salinas, et al, to Jordan Nagel, lot 85, original plat.
Marion Township —
Mildred Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec. 12, 40 acres; Sec.13, 62.95 acres.
Joseph Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec. 12, 40 acres; Sec. 13, 62.95 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
George Medina, et ux, to George Medina, lot 25, J Bensing’s First Add.
Ruth Spangler (life estate) to Diana Lengel, et al, Sec. 11, 1.5 acres, 16.92 acres.
Harrison Township —
Gary Westhoven to Shawn Westhoven, Sec. 15, 3.94 acres; Sec. 10, 1.24 acres.
Joseph Bassett, et ux, to Ruth Bassett, Sec. 27, 2 acres.
Ruth Bassett to Ruth Bassett, trustee, Sec. 27, 2 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Clark Myles to Justin Myles, Sec. 36, 0.5 acres.
Washington Township —
Adam Wensink, et ux, to Carrie Kolodziejczyk, Sec. 3, 5 acres.
Brian Peper to Matthew Musteric, et ux, Sec. 25, 6.09 acres.
Damascus Township —
Raymond Wensink, et ux, to Adam Wensink, et al, Sec. 8, 4.3 acres, 0.2 acres.
Calvin Smith, et ux, to David Smith, Sec. 18, 2.04 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ruth Spangler (life estate) to Diana Lengel, Sec. 7, 37.31 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Mildred Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec.19, 48.18 acres.
Joseph Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker (life estate), et al, Sec. 19, 48.18 acres, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
John Sharpe to Linda Sharpe, lots 397-398, original plat; lot 5, Sunderman Sub.
Linda Sharpe to Linda Sharpe (life estate), et al, lots 397-198, original plat; lot 5, Sunderman Sub.
Napoleon Corp. —
Sean Stover, et ux, to Jerome Wilburn, et ux, lot 4, H C Groschner’s Sub.
James Kean, et ux, to Robert Tolles, et ux, lot 35, Richter’s Third Add.
Jeffrey Comadoll, et ux, to Timothy Downing, lot 1, Stelter’s Add.
Richard Luzny to Joshua Lynch, Sec. 12, 0.33 acres.
Scott Sonnenberg et al, to William Moden III, lot 90, Twin Oaks Sixth Add.
