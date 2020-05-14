Henry County

Marriage license

Tyler Varner, 23, Napoleon, operator, and Hanah Meter, 22, Napoleon, RN.

Real estate transfers

Napoleon Township —

Leonard Hatcher, et al, to Leonard Hatcher, et ux, Sec. 26, 56.86 acres, Sec. 35, 27.66 acres.

Paul  Westhoven, et ux, to Joanne Westhoven, Sec. 23, 1.37 acres, 39.29 acres.

Wayne Eicher II to Samuel Hatcher, et ux, Sec. 26, 36.46 acres.

Flatrock Township —

Lois Delventhal to Kevin Delventhal, trustee, Sec. 9, 5.25 acres, 126.76 acres, 9.55 acres; Sec. 4, 40.08 acres.

Shirley A. Prigge to Jody Meller, Sec. 6, 50.001 acres.

Monroe Township —

Michael Aderman, et ux, to Ruth Aderman, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres, 54.66 acres; Sec. 27, 0.51 acres; Sec. 18, 34.89 acres.

Harrison Township —

Paul Westhoven, et ux, to Joanne Westhoven, Sec. 17, 20 acres.

Dallas Scott to Gregory Pauley, et al, Sec. 25, 1.357 acres.

Liberty Township —

Vetland II to JLG Holdings, LTD, Sec. 6, 3 acres.

Washington Township —

Charles Bowers to Ferrel Bowers, Sec. 24, 1 acre, 21.03 acres.

Damascus Township —

Jeffrey Mason to Carson Brothers Farms, LLC, Sec. 10, 32.13 acres.

Richfield Township —

Roxanna Henrich to Ronald Paul Henrich, Sec. 30, 2.18 acres.

Ronald Paul Henrich, et al, to Ronald Paul Henrich, et ux, Sec. 30, 2.18 acres.

Robert Kieffer to Gregory Swartz, et ux, Sec. 10, 3.31 acres.

Napoleon Corp. —

Darrell Miller, et ux, to Joe Dilbone, et ux, PCL NW and Lake Area.

Lewis Joseph to Scott Joseph, et al, co-trustees, lot 15, W. Daggett's Sub., OL 7.

Scott Joseph, et al, co-trustees, to Keith Fruchey, lot 15, W. Daggett's Sub OL 7.

Corbin Walker to Shayla Hayes, et al, lot 12, E Bares First Add. OL 42.5’x59’-LT 13 N 90’x82.5

Load comments