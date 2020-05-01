Henry County

Marriage license

Adam Sosebee, 32, Napoleon, general manager, and Jennifer Thatcher, 41, Napoleon, CMA.

Real estate transfers

Pleasant Township —

Sharon Healy to Philip Healy, Sec. 9, 1.09 acres.

Monroe Township —

Donald Detterer (dec.) to Carolyln Detterer, Sec. 5, 0.5 acres.

Donald Detterer (dec.) to Carolyln Detterer, Sec. 5, 19.39 acres.

Donald Detterer (dec.) to Carolyln Detterer, Sec. 32, 33.5 acres.

Washington Township —

David Genson to Rita Ludwig, Sec. 25, 0.74 acres.

Rita Ludwig, et ux, to Sara Baldwin, Sec. 25, 0.74 acres.

