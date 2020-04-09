Henry County
Common Pleas
On the dockets
John Gruetter, Liberty Center vs. Berdena Gruetter, no address. Divorce.
U.S. Bank, Salt Lake City, Utah vs. Albert and Jessica Almanza, Hamler. Foreclosure.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Jackson Cleaners, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Smith Tire Sales and Service, Deshler. Money judgment.
Ohio Dept. of Taxation vs. Rebecca Stalnaker, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
Jefferon Capital Systems, LLC vs. William Cook. Money judgment.
Fairlane Credit, vs. Tina Butler, Deshler. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Timothy Speiser, et al to Robert Tonti, et ux, Sec. 21, 2.98 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Robert Mansfield, et ux, to Robert and Amanda Mansfield, Sec. 18, 1.68 acres.
Franklin Crossland to Cornie Crossland, trustee, et al, Sec. 21, 39 acres.
Orlan Wichman (dec.) to Constance Wichman, trustee, Sec. 20, 56.18 acres.
Orlan Wichman (dec.) to Constance Wichman, trustee, Sec. 20, 30 acres.
Joel Kemm to Scott Gray, et ux, Sec. 2 3.023 acres.
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to Kyle Helmke, Sec. 5, 1.7 acres.
Marion Township —
Orlan Wichman (dec.) to Constance I. Wichman, trustee, Sec. 17, 3 acres.
Harrison Township —
Emery Dress, et ux, to Jodie McKee, PCL building on leased ground.
Liberty Township —
Orlan Wichman (dec.) to Constance Wichman, trustee, Sec. 30, 43 acres.
Washington Township —
Donelda Overmier to Gary Overmier, Sec, 6, 53.33 acres.
Guy McEwen (dec.) to Sally McEwen, Sec. 18, 2 acres.
Richfield Township —
Orlan Wichman (dec.) to Constance Wichman, trustee, Sec. 9, 37.59 acres.
Orlan Wichman (dece.) to Constance Wichman, trustee, Sec. 9, 80 acres.
Napleon Corp. —
Noreen Hoeffel to Timothy E. Speiser, et ux, lot 97, Anthony Wayne, Fifth revised.
Kyle Rettig, et ux, to Eric Yoder, et ux, lot 9, Anthony Wayne Second Add.
Patricia Kirk et vir, to Patricia Kirk, lot 4, Bockelman’s Second Add.
D&B Cole Properties LLC to Peter Celani, et ux, lot 16, Fairgounds Addition 17.
Peter Celani, et ux, to Steven Markley, lot 31, Second Highlands Addition extension S6.
Home Point Financial Corp. to Armando Macias, lot 13, Mary Dodds, Second Addition.
