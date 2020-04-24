Henry County

PNC Bank, Miamisburg, vs. unknown heirs of Anthony Stoll. Foreclosure.

Dimensions Inc., Kokomo, Ind. vs. Yat, LLC, Napoleon. Judgement lien.

Capital One Bank, LLC, vs. Kris Hoops, address unavailable. Money judgment.

Capital One Bank, LLC, vs. Jon Hoops, address unavailable. Money judgment.

Capital One Bank, LLC, vs. Katherine Kistner, address unavailable. Money judgment.

Real estate transfers

Freedom Township —

Paul Martin, et ux, to Kwinton Bischoff, Sec. 23, 1.81 acres.

Holgate Corp. —

Douglas Mangas, et ux, to LeeAnn Mehring, lot 12, Brayer, Kauffman First S ½ and 13.

Marion Township —

Douglas Gray to Noah Zachrich, et ux, Sec. 6, 2.581 acres.

Hamler Corp. —

Cumortage, LLC to Randy Imm, et ux, lot 63, Hill’s Second Add., 64 N ½

Harrison Township —

Carolyn Detterer (dec.) to Lynda Glanz, et al, Sec. 31, 1.03 acres.

Liberty Township —

Dennis Hill, et al, to Dennis Hill, et ux, Sec. 2, 1.64 acres.

Washington Township —

Bryant Properties to Timothy Bryant, et al, and trustees, Sec. 23, 3.721 acres.

Timothy Bryant, et al and trustees, to Timothy Bryant, et al and trustees, Sec. 23, 6.02 acres.

Timothy Bryant, et al and trustees, to Benjamin Woolace, et ux, Sec. 23, 6.02 acres.

Damascus Township —

Wells Crop Farm, LLC to Jacklyn Wells, et al, Sec. 17, 1.0 acres.

Richfield Township —

Tracy Plott, et ux, to Douglas Gibson, Sec. 34, 0.49 acres.

Tracy Plott, et ux, to Douglas Gibson, Sec. 34, 1.07 acres.

Napoleon Corp. —

Cynthia Small to Taya Franz, lot 4, First Highland Add., PT and 5.

Gladys Wagner (dec.) to Richard Buddlemeyer, et al, lot 11, JG Lowes First addition, OL PT.

