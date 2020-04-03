Henry County
Marriage license
Joshua Morales, 25, Napoleon, mechanic, and Mya Moore, 41, Napoleon, assistant manager.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Amber Gonzalez, Napoleon, vs. Dustin Gonzalez, London, Ohio. Divorce.
Nathaniel Muncy, Hamler, vs. Corina Muncy, Hamler. Divorce.
Cindy Miller, Napoleon, vs. Timothy Miller, Perrysburg. Divorce.
ProMedica Bixby Hospital, et al, Defiance, vs. Kevin Kidd, Jasper, Mich. Garnishment.
Journal entries
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Scott Gustwiller, Bowling Green; Jane Doe, unknown spouse of Scott M. Gustwiller, Bowling Green; Huntington National Bank, Columbus; Capital One Bank USA North America, Glen Allen, Va. Judgment granted.
Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Erik Johnson, Deshler; Kristi Johnson, McClure; Huntington National Bank, Columbus; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; Atou Enterprises, Napoleon. Judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Victor Pedraza, et ux, to Victor Pedraza, et ux, Sec. 34, 3.27 acres.
Doris Beck, life estate, to Victor Pedraza, et ux, Sec. 34, 1 acre.
Doris Beck, life estate, to Doris Beck, life estate, et al, partial lot 37, Sec. 35, 10 acres; Sec. 35, 0.624 acre.
Doris Beck, life estate, to Michael Beck, Sec. 34, 4.816 acres.
Freedom Township —
Theodore Bostelman to Margery Bostelman, trustee, Sec. 29, 115 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Matthew Norden to Tyler Schlosser, et ux, Sec. 11, 0.85 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Andrea Black to Doug Church, et ux, SE SE N OF CR, 0.56 acre.
Marion Township —
Kenneth Okuley to Jeanette Okuley, trustee, Sec. 18, 80 acres; Sec. 18, 74.97 acres; Sec. 7, 40 acres; Sec. 7, 102.6 acres.
Charles Schroeder, et ux, to Karen Schroeder, Sec. 16, 2.14 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Hamler Community Park, Inc., to Jessica Tiderman, lots 5-6, part lot 7.
Monroe Township —
Nello Wilcox, et ux, to Barbara Wilcox, Sec. 30, 79 acres.
Harrison Township —
Joshua Gall, et al, to Jonathon Kindle, et ux, Sec. 14, 1.39 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Trivet LLC to Vetland II, part lot 2, Pet Care Center Sub.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Earl Richardson, et al, to Corey Ball, part lot 8, JW Wright’s First Add.
Washington Township —
Richard Baum to Kirk Weaver, et al, Sec. 8, 29 acres.
Lawrence Westhoven, et al, to Matthew Ovens, Sec. 32, 2.5 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Florence Seedorf to Mark Seedorf, et al, Sec. 4, 2.01 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Janet Luna to Deshler Community Foundation Inc., lot 90, Original Plat W ½.
Napoleon Corp. —
Guy Jennings, et ux, to Michael Lewis, lot 22, Heller-Donnelly’s Second.
Family Video Movie Club Inc. to Highland Ventures Real Estate, LLC, lot 3, 6 Rds and lots 4-5 BL 1 Hospital.
Timothy Kleiman to Timothy Kleiman, et al, lot 28, Original Plat N 70 feet.
Nicholas Rohrs, et ux, to Jared Foor, lot 10, W. Daggett's Sub., Outlot 7.
Tyler Schwiebert, et ux, to Tyler Schwiebert, et al, trustees, lot 8, Twin Oaks Sub.
Tyler Schlosser, et ux, to John Metzger, et ux, lot 34, Twin Oaks Sub. Second Addition.
Theodore Bostelman to Margery Bostelman, trustee, lot 40, E T Barnes First, outlot 41, ½ vacated alley; lot 42, E.T. Barnes First, outlot ½ vacated alley; parcel PT NW corner ½ NE, Sec. 24, 0.32 acre.
