Henry County
Common Pleas
on the docket
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Rettig Pallets, LLC, Holgate. Money judgment.
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Rivercity Speed Shop, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. River City Tire and Auto, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Ohio Department of Taxation vs. Sweets Just Sweets, Napoleon. Money judgment.
LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Carlotta Albright, no address. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Shirley King, trustee, to Bobby Cowell, et ux, Sec. 18, 1.09 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Sherri Short, et al, trustees, to Sherri Short, Sec. 8, 1.29 acres.
Sherri Short, et al, trustees, to Sherri Short, Sec. 8, 2.29 acres.
Pleasant Township —
James Degranges, et al, to Carol Agler, et al, Sec. 5, 77.99 acres.
James Degranges, et al, to Carol Agler, et al, Sec. 8, 40 acres.
Marion Township —
Dennis Morris to Elizabeth Nimmo, et vir, Sec. 36, 11.204 acres.
Monroe Township —
Michael Aderman, et al, to Michael C. Aderman, et ux, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Floyd Keller, et ux, to Wilma Keller, Sec. 7, 1.17 acres.
Jeffrey Huddle, et al, to Huddle Brothers, LLC, Sec. 27, 80 acres.
Jay Huddle to Huddle Brothers, LLC, Sec. 27, 80 acres.
Harold George, et ux, to Harold George, Sec. 28, 1.42 acres.
Jeffrey Huddle, et al, to Huddle Brothers, LLC, Sec. 31, 60 acres.
Jay Huddle to Huddle Brothers, LLC, Sec. 31, 60 acres.
Liberty Township —
Judith V.M. Strayer to Judith V.M. Strayer, Sec. 23, 4.4 acres.
Connie M. Schlatter, trustee, to Judith V.M. Strayer, Sec. 23, 0.35 acres.
Judith V.M. Strayer to Judith V.M. Strayer, Sec. 23, 0.35 acres.
A&J LLC to Santokh Enterprises, Sec. 6, 7.63 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Larry C. Box, et ux, to Lynette Box, lot 4 S, Rigal’s First addition.
Washington Township —
Richard Cross to Kyle Davenport, Sec. 28, 3 acres.
Danny Rettig, et ux, to Christopher Fisher, et ux, Sec. 33, 6.06 acres.
Damascus Township —
McClure Village to Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Sec. 4, 1.62 acres.
McClure Village to Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Sec. 9, 0.06 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Jonathon Burt to Jeromy Burt, Lot 59 and 60 McClure’s First Addition, Addition W ½.
McClure Village to Northwestern Water and Sewer District, Sec. 22, 19.33 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Brian Swain, et al, to Ronald Conn, Sec. 18, 0.5 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Gregory Collins, et al, to Gwendolyn Weasel, et al, lot 34 S, D and J, Stearns Addition.
Napoleon Corp. —
Jeffery Mathena to Jeffery Mathena, et ux, lot 1, Fairgrounds Addition and vacated alley.
SRP Properties, LLC to Justin Fafard, no information provided.
Elizabeth Moore to Matthew Urban, lot 2A, Phillips outlots W.
Elizabeth Moore to Matthew Urban, lot 2C, Phillips outlots SE.
Neil Hersh to Earl Richardson IV, lot 2, Adelia Ritter’s Add.
Brian Helberg, et ux, to Brian Helberg, et ux, lot 38, Westwood Add. W.
Raymond Revis, et ux, to Rhonda Revis, Sec. 11, 1 acre.
Ruth Burill to Kristi Schulteis, lot 10, TLR Third Add., Unit 12.
