Henry County
Common pleas
Ryan Sell, Napoleon, and Amanda Sell, Napoleon, dissolution.
Micahel Sifuentes, Napoleon, vs. Allison Scianna, Prather, Ca., divorce.
Cavalry SPV, LLC vs. Barbara Lesley, address unavailable, money judgement.
Interior Supply Co. vs. Spencer Construction, address unavailable, money judgement.
Credit Adjustments, Inc. vs. Daniuelle Stokes, Oakwood, money judgement.
Bixby Hospital vs. Keith Morlock, Adrian, Mi., money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Gwendolyn Kruse, et al, to Gwendolyn Kruse, trustee, Sec. 32, 5.68 acres.
Napoleon Township —
David Shook to Victoria Shook, Sec. 30, 0.33 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Sandra Keeterle to James Thomas Jr., et al, Sec. 22, 0.45 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Nathan Johnson, et ux, to Hailey Layman, lot 3, EKL and S Sub.
Hamler Corp. —
Brock Woods, et ux, to Calathea Burns, lot 37, original plat.
Malinta Corp. —
Lois Sharp (life estate) to James Sharp, et al, lot 43, Bensing’s First Add.
Malinta Village to Tery Kline, et ux, Sec. 11, 1.98 acres.
Cara Boss, et al, to Tina Myers, et al, Sec. 25, 1.16 acres.
Tina Myers, et al, to Tina Myers, Sec. 25, 1.16 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Lois Brown, trustees, to Michael Peatee, Sec. 36, 0.37 acres, 0.33 acres, 0.92 acres, 0.28 acres, 0.99 acres.
Washington Township —
Barbara Spurling to MidFirst Bank, Sec. 4, 0.95 acres.
Lesley Iott to Lesley Roth, et al, Sec. 21, 2 acres.
Michael Bais Jr., et ux, to Jennifer Bais, Sec. 28, 0.92 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Sharon Rossi to Theodore Rossi, trustee, Sec. 30, 81.52 acres, 20 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Mary Stoepfel to James Rhoades, et al, lot 80, D and J Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Keith DuPont, et ux, to Keith DuPont, et al, trustee, lot 11, Bauman’s Sub.
Donald Wiemken, et al, to Donald Wiemken, et al, trustees, lot 16, E S Dodds First Add.
Michael Fruth to Michael Fruth, et ux, lot 3, Leifer Add.
Brittany Hagerman to Brittany Schieber, Sec. 13, 0.12 acres.
Jagdev Grewal to Jagdev Grewel, et ux, lot 71, Riviera Heights Second Add.
