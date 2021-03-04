Henry County
Common Pleas
Journal entries
Matthew Stringer, Archbold and Patricia Stringer, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.
Lyndsey Clark, Defiance vs. Mackenzie Clark, Napoleon. Divorce.
Wyatt Rosebrook, Holgate vs. Brookeann Rosebrook, Holgate. Divorce.
Capital One Bank NA, vs. Brian Roach, address unavailable. Money judgement.
Discover Bank vs. Zachary Firestone, address unavailable. Money judgement.
Marriage license
Zakary Kirkendall, 28, Napoleon, stock and Kathryn Hall, 26, Napoleon, corrections officer.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Adam Meyer, et ux, to Koby Biddix, et ux, Sec. 25, 0.5 acres.
S.L. Meyer Properties LLC to Mill Creek Estates LLC, Sec. 25, 1.32 acres.
Freedom Township —
Crista McCabe to Sean McCabe, Sec. 23, 1.37 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Lawrence Irving III, et ux, to Jodi Irving, Sec. 8, 1.83 acres.
Emily Turnbull, et al, Julie Hesterman, et al, Sec. 16, 34.59 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Robert Henderson to Robert Henderson, Sec. 4, 40 acres; Sec. 22, 46.4 acres.
Robert Henderson to Robert Henderson, trustee, Sec. 22, 1.21 acres, 46.4 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Paul Lagorin to Myra Lagorin, trustee, Sec. 7, 60 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
Paul Lagorin to Myra Lagorin, trustee, Sec. 22.
Monroe Township —
James Maassel, et al, to James Maassel, trustees, Sec. 26, 6.06 acres.
John Badenhop, et ux, to Benjamin Mangas, et al, Sec. 34, 1.4 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Dana Yocco to Scott Miller, Sec. 11, 0.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Napoleon Logistics Park LLC to Napoleon Warehouse Park I LLC, Sec. 17, 10.05 acres, 10.05 acres, 7.75 acres.
Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority to Napoleon Logistics Park LLC, Sec. 17, 11.59 acres.
Napoleon Logistics Park LLC to Napoleon Warehouse Park II LLC, Sec. 17, 11.59 acres
Alan Storch to Storch Family Real Estate LLC, Sec. 25, 80 acres.
Liberty Township —
Carol Frysinger to Dakota Palmer, Sec. 30, 1.09 acres.
Damascus Township —
Robert Webb, et ux, to Jack Collins, et ux, Sec. 9, 6.25 acres.
Bernard Hockman, et ux, to Wells Crop Farms LLC, Sec. 17, 20.32 acres.
Alan Storch to Storch Family Real Estate LLC, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Alan Storch, et ux, to Storch Family Real Estate LLC, Sec. 20, 33.68 acres.
Richfield Township —
Robert Henderson to Robert Henderson, Sec. 4, 40 acres.
Robert Henderson to Robert Henderson, trustee, Sec. 4, 40 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Mildred Brubaker to Joseph Brubaker, Sec. 19, 40 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Geoffrey Sans, et ux, to Ashlee Brink, et al, lot 72, Anthony Wayne Fourth Add.
Eagle River Properties LLC to Donovon Gallagher, lot 5, Daggett’s Sub.
Benjamin Sheaffer, et ux (life estate), to Benjamin Sheaffer, et al, lot 21, Hague and Raff’s First Add.
Jon Bisher, et ux, to Nicholas Alexander, lot 37, Northcrest Add.
Ashlee Brink to Alex Keel, et ux, lot 109, Spengler’s Add.
Evelyn Bruns, trustee, to Mary Clapp, trustee, lot 114, Spengler’s Add.
Mary Clapp, trustee, to Andrew Koesters, lot 114, Spengler’s Add.
