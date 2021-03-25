Henry county courthouse
Marriage licenses
Gabriel Aranjo, 29, Defiance, laborer and Wendy Alvarez, 20, Napoleon.
Joseph Kistner, 41, Hamler, carpenter foreman and Angela Jones, 40, Hamler, banker.
Shay Ashley, 39, Liberty Center, factory worker and Chelsea Hartman, 31, Liberty Center, preschool teacher.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Carol England to Duane England, et al, trustee, Sec. 15, 38.47 acres.
Leroy Bischoff to Dawn Bischoff, Sec. 35, 38.38 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Myrtle Hale to Paul Hale Sr., Sec. 13, 1.71 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Douglas Bower, et ux, to Cody Bronson, et ux, Sec. 11, 3.659 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Henry County Land Reutilization to Mark French, et ux, lot 26, WM Kauffman Add.
Hamler Corp. —
Martinez and Son, Enterprises, LLC to Gregory Matthews, lots 45-46 and 51, Hills Second Add.
Monroe Township —
Steven Sonnenberg, et al, trustee, to Sonnenberg Legacy Farm, LLC, Sec. 32, 73.82 acres.
Vickie Andres to Sonnenberg Legacy Farm, LLC, Sec. 32, 73.82 acres.
Dustin Sonnenberg, et ux, to Sonnenberg Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 5.97 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Martinez and Son Enterprises, LLC to Gregory Matthews, lot 55, original plat.
Linda Brink to M & M Development, LP to lots 1, 11-12, C C Young’s First Add.
Village of Liberty Center to Village of Liberty Center, Sec. 36, 0.007 acres.
Village of Liberty Center to M & M Development, LP, Sec. 36, 0.007 acres.
Washington Township —
Paul Knapp to Karen Cooper, et al, Sec. 17, 1 acre.
Paul Weilnau to Paul Weilnau, trustee, Sec. 36, 2 acres.
Damascus Township —
Wayne Barber to Jeffrey Mason, et ux, Sec. 24, 10.94 acres.
Paul Weilnau to Paul Weilnau, trustee, Sec. 25, 40 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ruth Nickels to Norman Nickels, Sec. 1, 1.5 acres, 40 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Karen Elinwood to Benjamin Switzer, et ux, lot 45, Anthony Wayne Third Add.
Shelly Mazur, et ux, to Karen Elinwood, lot 45, Anthony Wayne Third Add.
Sandra Groll to Chad Pittman, et ux, lots 11-12, Heller-Donnelly’s First Add.
Douglas Ordway, et ux, to Kathryn Hoover, lot 43-46, Majestic Heights Add.
JMA Rentals, LTD to Steven Duruyea, lot 225, Sheffield’s Third Add.
