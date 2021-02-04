Henry County
Marriage licenses
Cody Long, 27, Napoleon, production, and Makenzie Rayoum, 22, Napoleon, debt collector.
On the docket
Common pleas
Dennis Smith, Continental, and Shari Smith, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Richard Tietje, address unavailable. Money judgment.
First National Bank of Omaha vs. Travis Sheaffer, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Tyler Hill, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank vs. Joel Fortier, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, vs. Amy Williams, address unavailable. Money judgment.
David Roberts, Jonesville, Mich., vs. Jery Marks, Perrysburg; and William Meyers, Napoleon. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Walter Gerhardt Jr. to Audra Smith, Sec. 29, 2.35 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Thomas Baker to Thomas Baker, et ux, Sec. 9, 30 acres, 44.39 acres; Sec. 11, 14.34 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Gary Kesselmayer to Darrel Kesselmayer, lot 7, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Hamler Corp. —
Nicholas Langhals to Stan Young, Sec. 11, 0.52 acres.
Monroe Township —
Lee Kirkum to Dustin Tody, Sec. 32, 1.48 acres.
Liberty Township —
Jerry Langenhop to Neal Slagle, et ux, Sec. 14, 27.11 acres.
Washington Township —
Kevin Kutzli, et ux, trustees, to David Allen Jr., Sec. 21, 2.42 acres.
Linda Mcoscar, et al, to Richard Cross, Sec. 3, 85.17 acres.
Damascus Township —
Stephanie Lopez to Stephanie Gerschutz, et vir, Sec. 27, 1.45 acres.
Richfield Township —
Michael Maas, et ux, to Jarrett Maas, Sec. 25, 36.155 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
John Carr to Dylan Iffland, et ux, lot 10, JG Lowe’s First Add.
Elizabeth Moore to Kyle Moore, et al, lot 58, Springwell’s Add.
Scott Keller to Aurand Palmer, Sec. 13, 0.12 acres.
Mary Brown to Andrew Oehrtman, lot 54, Riviera Heights First Add.
