Henry County
On the docket
Common Pleas
Craig Anderson, McClure, and Melanie Anderson, Malinta. Dissolution of marriage.
Jamie Hughes, Holgate, and Amy Hughes, Holgate. Dissolution of marriage.
Travis Beiswenger, Holgate, and Veronica Beiswenger, Napoleon. Dissolution or marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Jenni Allen, address unavailable. Money judgement.
Citibank NA vs. Alice Young, address unavailable. Money judgement.
Discover Bank vs. Travis Sheaffer, Napoleon. Money judgement.
OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. Brittany Parsons, address unavailable. Money judgement.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Beverly Nelson to Richard Nelson, Sec. 22, 2.33 acres.
Eileen Stough to Chad Aeschliman, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.22 acres, 0.22 acres, 0.11 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Matthew Bunke to Cameron Farms, LLC, Sec. 8, 0.45 acres.
Helen Long (life estate), et al, to Judith Rose, et al, lot 95, Cook’s Second Add.
Pleasant Township —
Trustee of Mary Foos to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 18, 30 acres, 57 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Melvin Weber, et al, to Clinton Long, et ux, lots 53-54, Bryaer-Kaufman First Add.
Harrison Township —
Jake Adams to Jay Gower Jr., et ux, lot 17, Richter’s Fifth Add.
Liberty Township —
Richard Leatherman to Richard Leatherman, et al, trustees, Sec. 4, 90.77 acres; Sec. 16, 107.19 acres, 75.87 acres; Sec. 21, 38.58 acres; Sec. 22, 18.91 acres; Sec. 25, 16.98 acres; Sec. 28, 38.69 acres, 78.86 acres.
Washington Township —
Patricia Birtcher to James Thornton, lots 23-24, 34, 36, Texas.
Damascus Township —
BWR Property LLC to Kirk Schwiebert, trustee, Sec. 31, 19.58 acres.
Michael Vorwerk, et ux, to Kirk Schwiebert, trustee, Sec. 31, 19.58 acres.
Richfield Township —
Ruth Brown, trustee, to Robert Brown, trustee, Sec. 21, 41.44 acres.
Robert Brown, trustee, to Robert Brown, trustee, Sec. 21, 41.44 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
John Ritter to Mark Ritter, et al, lot 2, ET Barnes First Add.; lot 12, Curtis-Lowes Add.; lot 1, JG Lowes First Add.
Richard Luzny to Alejandro Hernandez, Sec. 12, 2.76 acres.
