Henry County
Real estate tranfers
Ridgeville Township —
Nancy Roynon to Nancy Roynon Beck, Sec. 13, 1.77 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Richard Vajen, et ux, trustees, to Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, Sec. 5, 6.22 acres, 44.07 acres.
Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, to Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, Sec. 5, 6.22 acres, 5.985 acres, 49.76 acres, 15.997 acres.
Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, to Terry Norden, et al, trustee, Sec. 5, 27.78 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Sherry Hogan, et al, to Sherry Hogan, et al, Sec. 17, 0.207 acres.
Sue Yahney, et al, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 17, 76.948 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Donald Behrman to Donald Behrman (life estate), et al, Sec. 7, 20 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Paul Hoffman, et ux, (life estate) to AKJK Hoffman Farms, LLC, Sec. 15, 2.202 acres, 47 acres, 29.91 acres; Sec. 22, 17 acres.
Raymond Peck, et al, trustees, to Michael Peck, et al, trustee, Sec. 24, 13.19 acres, 85 acres, Sec. 25, 160 acres.
Michael Peck, et al, trustee, to Robert Randall, et al, Sec. 24, 13.19 acres, 85 acres, Sec. 25, 160 acres.
Maaike Oenema, ETA to Maaike Thome, et al, Sec. 32, 126 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
M3K3 Properties, LLC to Buckice, LLC, lots 1-2, Ritz-Cole's Re-Sur.
Kyle Richards, et ux, to Mark Lawrence, et ux, lot 9, Sonnenberg's Sub.
Hamler Corp. —
Martinez and Sons Enterprises, LLC, to Martinez and Sons Enterprises, LLC, lots 45-46 and 51, Hills Second Add.
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, to Katie Good, lot 82, Hill's Second Add.
Douglas Shively to Danielle Shively, lot 52, original plat.
Hamler Village to Bradley Leonard, et ux, lots 5-6, Hamler South Sub.
Monroe Township —
Donald Behrman to Donald Behrman, et al (life estate), Sec. 11, 20 acres.
Harrison Township —
Milford Rohrbaugh to Milford Rohrbaugh, Sec. 27, 0.61 acres.
Gregory Rebeau, et al, to Elwood Rebeau, et ux, lot 105, LG Randall's First Add.
Liberty Township —
Richard Leatherman, et ux, to Richard Leatherman, et al, trustees, Sec. 16.
County Road U-9 Property, LLC to Rick McQuillin, Sec. 22, 7.7 acres.
Pamala Leatherman to Richard Leatherman, et al, trustees, Sec. 27, 53.09 acres.
Kevin Yarnell, et al, to Kevin Yarnell, trustee, Sec. 30, 40 acres, 39.91 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Bonnie Ohlrich, trustee, to Alfredo Villasana Castillo, Sec. 25, 0.14 acres.
Washington Township —
Arrowhead Point, LLC to Anita Duvall, Sec. 5, 5.46 acres.
Paul Curtis to Loretta Curtis, et al, Sec. 28, 0.7 acres.
Vernon Hoffman to Kyle Gillen, Sec. 29, 1.1 acres.
Damascus Township —
Norman Nickels to Sandra Kuhlman, Sec. 26, 20.13 acres.
Pamala Leatherman to Richard Leatherman, et al, trustees, lots 30-32, Lammers and Bonham Sub. 2.
McClure Corp. —
Carrie Geitgey, et al, to Arnold Macke Jr., Sec. 28, 1.25 acres.
Richfield Township —
Norman Nickels to Sandra Kuhlman, Sec. 1, 40 acres, 39.21 acres; Sec. 16, 80 acres, 0.85 acres, 2.14 acres.
Wade Constance, et al, to Randy Williams, et ux, Sec. 22, 1 acre.
Randy Williams, et ux, to Randy Williams, et ux, Sec. 22, 1 acre, 2.02 acres.
Wade Constance, et al, to Benjamin Flowers, et ux, Sec. 22, 58 acres.
Wade Constance, et al, to Joshua Flowers, Sec. 22, 60. 34 acres.
Thomas Flowers to Eric Flowers, et al, Sec. 23, 1.797 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Steven Baden, et al, to Roberta Baden, Sec. 19, 2.005 acres.
Ronald Diem to Pok Sun Diem, lot 17, Sub. of O.L. Giaque's Add.
Deshler Corp. —
Maria Garcia (life estate) to Senon Garcia, lots 50-52, original plat.
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, to Brandon Bennett, lot 183, original plat.
Raymond Plotts, et al (life estate), to Robert Plotts, et al, lot 585, original plat.
Robert Plotts, et al, to John Collier, et ux, lot 585, original plat.
Alex Ruhter, et ux, to Luke George, et ux, lot 8, JH Stearns Add.
Sharon Smith to Scott Smith, lot 75 S, D and J Stearns Add.
Scott Smith, et al, to Jose Bejarano Jr., lot 75 S, D and J Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Cheryl Doyle to Cheryl Doyle, trustee, lot 43, Springwell's Add.
Mary Holden, trustee, to Mary Holden, Sec. 14.
Kristi Von Deylen to Francisco Ojeda, lot 31, Brickyard Sub.
Kevin Yarnell, et al, to Kevin Yarnell, trustee, lot 74, Twin Oaks Fifth Add.
