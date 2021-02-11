Henry County
On the docket
Joe Dilbone, Napoleon, and Amanda Dilbone, Napoleon, dissolution with children.
Matthew Austermiller, McClure, vs. Christine Austermiller, Bowling Green, divorce.
Chad Schwiebert, Napoleon, vs. Danielle Schwiebert, Napoleon, divorce.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Kenneth Tolles, address unavailable, money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Freedom Township —
Marlene Buchhop to Marlene Buchhop, trustee, Sec. 21, 1.61 acres, 1.6 acres.
Judy Okuly to Judy Okuly, trustee, Sec. 35, 40.61 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Stanley Wiemken to William Dunbar, et ux, Sec. 11, 2 acres.
MNRA, LLC to MNRA Farms, LLC, Sec. 32, 38.16 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Kevin Delventhal, et al, to Delventhal Farms, LLC, Sec. 4, 40.08 acres; Sec. 9, 5.25 acres, 9.55 acres, 126.76 acres.
Jackie Brandabur to Delventhal Farms, LLC, Sec. 4, 40.08 acres; Sec. 9, 5.25 acres, 9.55 acres, 126.76 acres.
MNRA, LLC to MNRA Farms, LLC, Sec. 5, 64.58 acres.
Charles Taylor to Shannon Weller, Sec. 25, 2.17 acres.
Randall Baker to Randall Baker, et ux, Sec. 6, 26.28 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Mark Wakeham, et ux, to M3K3 Properties, LLC, lots 3-4, Cook’s-Goodyear’s Sub.
Pleasant Township —
Randall Baker to Randall Baker, et ux, Sec. 9, 30 acres, 12 acres.
Roger Junge, et ux, to Christopher Junge, et al, trustees, Sec. 30, 39 acres, 1 acre.
Holgate Corp. —
Mark French, et ux, to Kevin Nye, et ux, lot 2, William Kauffman First Add.
Mark Wakeman, et ux, to M3K3 Properties, LLC, lots 1-2, Ritz-Cole’s Re-Sur.
Marion Township —
Christman Family Farms to Ryan Franz, et ux, Sec. 25, 2 acres.
William Powell to Thomas Powell, Sec. 34, 29.27 acres, 29.27 acres.
Monroe Township —
Kenneth McClintock, trustee, to Todd Wachtman, trustee, Sec. 4, 70.86 acres.
Jan Franz to Thomas Hornish, et al, trustee, Sec. 11, 58.183 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Jan Franz to Thomas Hornish, trustees, Sec. 11, 20 acres.
Liberty Township —
Shane Hollenbaugh, et ux, to Chad Ball, et ux, Sec. 26, 2 acres.
Marlene Buchhop to Marlene Buchhop, trustee, Sec. 27, 71.66 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Marlene Buchhop to Marlene Buchhop, trustee, Sec. 25, 0.4 acres.
Washington Township —
Michael Micka, et ux, to Myles Szymanski, Sec. 13, 2 acres.
Larry Ripke, et ux, trustees, to Jean Ripke, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Jean Ripke to Jean Ripke, trustee, Sec. 18, 1 acre.
Michael McAuley to Brand Ebner, et ux, Sec. 25, 5.189 acres.
Richfield Township —
David Flowers, et ux, to David Flowers, trustee, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
Jenny Hornish to Jenny Hornish, et al, trustee, Sec. 32, 20 acres, 58.97 acres.
Bartlow Township —
William Powell to Sharon Simon, et al, Sec. 7, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Angela Ballow, et al, to Barbara Stacy, lots 6-8, D&J Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Ellwood Anderson, et al, to Ellwood Anderson, et ux, lot 39, Anthony Wayne Acres Third Add.
Nicholas Fruchey, et al, to Kaete Archer, lot 46, Harmony Acres Add.
Brian Fruchey to Keith Fruchey, lot 17, J. Knape’s First Add.
Saramy Watson, et vir, to Katy Richards, et vir, lot 1, Leifer Add.
Sarah Mahan to Sarah Mahan, et al, lot 23, Richter’s Fourth Add.
Marilyn Kruse to Paul Keech, et al, lot 28, Spengler’s Add.
Janmar Properties, LLC, to S.A.S. Group Company, West View Villas, lots 33-34.
