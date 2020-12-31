Henry County
Marriage license
Gene Liddle, 65, Napoleon, process mechanic, Chris Potts, 63, Napoleon, retired.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
MLJM Properties, LLC to J&D Abodes, LLC, Sec. 35, 0.48 acres.
Freedom Township —
John Damman, trustee, to Jeffrey Maassel, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.379 acres.
John Damman, trustee, to Freedom Township trustees, Sec. 23, 0.658 acres.
Leroy Boschoff, et ux, to Dawn Bischoff, Sec. 35, 1.62 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Lowell Hoellrich, et ux, to Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, Sec. 32, 38.16 acres.
Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, to MNRA, LLC, Sec. 32, 38.16 acres.
Joseph Clark, trustee, to Theodore Shroyer, et ux, Sec. 33, 10.211 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Joel Kemm to Benjamin Gyde, et ux, Sec. 2, 44.192 acres.
Richard Vajen to Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, Sec. 4, 12.9 acres.
Deborah LaForrest, et al, trustees, to Jeffrey Liechty, Sec. 4, 12.9 acres.
Lowell Hoellrich, et ux, to Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, Sec. 5, 87.06 acres.
Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, to Andrew Helmke, et al, Sec. 5, 23.21 acres.
Ronald Hoellrich, trustee, to MNRA, LLC, Sec. 5, 64.58 acres.
James Okuley, et ux, (life estate) to Julie Ann Schroeder, Sec. 8, 49.44 acres, 41.37 acres; Sec. 20, 21 acres.
James Okuley, et ux, to Brian Okuley, Sec. 20, 21 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Richard Engel, et al, to James Brubaker, et ux, Sec. 8, 80.83 acres.
James Okuley, et ux, to James Okuley, et ux, (life estate) Sec. 24, 0.96 acres.
James Okuley, et ux, (life estate) to Brian Okuley, Sec. 24, 106.73 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
D&J Property Enterprises, LLC to James Steffel, et ux, lots 51-52, William Kauffman First Add.
Rita Klingshirn to Noah Gackenbach, lot A, William Kauffman First Add.
Mark Baker, et ux, to Terry Barnes, lot 47, original plat.
Marion Township —
Benjamin Schwab, et ux, to William Edwards, Sec. 18, 2.031 acres.
Monroe Township —
Timothy Sonnenberg, trustee, to Timothy Sonnenberg, et al, Sec. 32, 73.83 acres.
Timothy Sonnenberg, et al, to Dustin Sonnenberg, Sec. 32, 73.83 acres.
Harrison Township —
Richard Bennett, et al, to Ronda Jean Bennett, trustee, Sec. 13, 0.92 acres, 56.85 acres, 39.59 acres, 31.7 acres, 26.59 acres, 68.76 acres, 59.86 acres, 54.68 acres, 37 acres, 39.95 acres.
Richard Bennett, et al, to Ronda Jean Bennett, Sec. 13, 0.92 acres, 56.85 acres, 39.59 acres, 31.7 acres, 26.59 acres, 68.76 acres, 59.86 acres, 54.68 acres, 37 acres, 39.95 acres.
Neal Sturdavent, et al, trustee, to Neal Sturdavent, Sec. 27, 2.47 acres.
Neal Sturdavent, et ux, to James Zumfelde, trustee, Sec. 27, 2.47 acres.
Jane Kenning to David Kenning, Sec. 29, 1 acre, 1.57 acres; Sec. 33, 1.55 acres, 78.45 acres, 17 acres.
Patrick McColley to Jalen Towers, lot 27, Picket Fences Sub.
Liberty Township —
Richard Bennett, et al, to Ronda Jean Bennett, trustee, Sec. 1, 62.75 acres, 20.96 acres.
Richard Bennett, et al, to Ronda Jean Bennett, Sec. 1, 62.75 acres, 20.96 acres.
William Kimple, et ux, to Ricky Ray Riegsecker, et ux, Sec. 13, 0.39 acres.
Ottawa Oil Company Inc. to Kevin Ellerbrock, co-trustees, Sec. 7, 7.5 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Hilda Spiess to Connie Cahill, trustee, Sec. 36, 1.05 acres, 0.66 acres.
Connie Cahill, trustee, to Connie Cahill, Sec. 36, 1.05 acres, 0.66 acres.
Washington Township —
Ferrel Bowers to Dennis Shelt, et al, Sec. 25, 32.7 acres.
Scott Gustwiller to William Murray, Sec. 26, 1.43 acres.
Tracy Gillen to Kyle Gillen, Sec. 29, 6.94 acres.
Richard Bennett, et al, to Ronda Jean Bennett, trustee, Sec. 31, 9.91 acres; Sec. 32, 16.76 acres, 2.05 acres.
Richard Bennett, et al, to Ronda Jean Bennett, Sec. 31, 9.91 acres; Sec. 32, 16.76 acres, 2.05 acres.
Jon Myers, trustee, to Robert Myers, Sec. 32, 3 acres.
Damascus Township —
Ray Johnson to Kevin Johnson, et ux, Sec. 9, 38.03 acres.
Ray Johnson to Justin Dickey, et ux, Sec. 9, 32 acres; Sec. 15, 40 acres.
Michael Kryder, et al, to Tony Ybanez, Sec. 32, 2 acres.
Michael Kryder, et al, to Michael Kryder, et al, Sec. 32, 8.063 acres.
Richfield Township —
Irene Maas (life estate) to John Maas, et ux, Sec. 25, 2.884 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Dennis Brenner to Steven McKinney, et al, lot 112, JH Stearns Add.
William Booth, et al, to Michael Herzog, Sec. 14, 0.56 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Marie Eberle to Howard Fausey, Sec. 14, 0.75 acres.
Robert Sehlmeyer, et ux, to Robert Sehlmeyer, trustees, lot 6, Heller-Donnelly’s Second Add.
William Knoblock, et ux, to William Knoblock, et al, life estate, lot 40, Northcrest Add.
Brian Bascom to Jacob Hoffman, lot 187, Sheffield's Third Add.
