Henry County
Marriage license
Matthew Bryan, 41, Liberty Center, teacher, and Sarah Gamby, 42, Liberty Center, pharmacist.
On the docket
Derek and Amanda Guerra, address unavailable. Dissolution of marriage.
Anthony Stackhouse vs. Andreya Stackhouse, address unavailable. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michelann Roth, trustee, to Michelann Roth, Sec. 17, 1.73 acres.
Michelann Roth to Michelann Roth, trustee, Sec. 17, 1.73 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Betty Freytag to Theodore Freytag, Sec. 9, 2.07 acres.
Lucas Durham to Lucas Durham, et ux, Sec. 30, 1.77 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Crystal Gerschutz to Joshua Weideman, et ux, Sec. 29, 0.5 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Nannette Bechtol to Sheryl Kline, lot 3, Kar-Owens-Anrd-Stout Add.
Pleasant Township —
Scott Jaqua to Kevin Crane, et al, Sec. 1, 0.56 acres.
New Bavaria Township —
Arthur Westrick to Georgiann Westrick (life estate), et al, lots 8-10, Weaver’s Add.
Holgate Corp. —
Benancio Pedroza III to Cecelia Smalley, et al, lot 4, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Scott Jaqua to Kevin Crane, et al, lot 409, original plat.
Monroe Township —
Robin Meter, et ux, to Robin Meter, Sec. 3, 1.45 acres.
Robin Meter to Kelli Wiseman, Sec. 3, 1.45 acres.
Fritzie Hartman to Alma Hartman, Sec. 3, 0.8 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Ronald and Roberta Breece to Kelli Jo Digby, lot 5, L. Horn’s Add and S ½ lot 6.
Kelli Jo Digby to Kelli Jo Digby, trustee, lot 5, L. Horn’s Add and S ½ lot 6.
Harrison Township —
Catherine Schmenk, trustee, to Robert Schmenk, et al, Sec 13, 3 acres.
Robert Schmenk, et al, to Schmenk Family Farm and Investments, LLC, Sec. 13, 3 acres.
Liberty Township —
Peggy Cereghin to Rex Spiess, et ux, Sec. 24, 0.5 acres.
Rex Spiess, et ux, to Galloway Morgan, Sec. 24, 0.5 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Emily Wesley to Ronald Van Hoy, lot 8, J. Russell’s First Add.
Ronald Van Hoy to Tasha Diehl, lot 8, J. Russell’s First Add.
Bradley May, et ux, to Darci Tammarine, Sec. 25, 0.28 acres.
Nathan Kessler, et al, to Kevin Sallee, Sec 36, 0.24 acres, 0.26 acres.
Washington Township —
Phyllis Bleschke, et al, to Phyllis Bleschke, Sec. 17, 26 acres, 6.73 acres.
Larry Stillwell, et al, to Phyllis Bleschke, Sec. 17, 26 acres, 6.73 acres.
Damascus Township —
Paddy Wing, trustee, to Carolyn Robison, Sec. 26, 79.1 acres.
Denise Pascascio-Iliff to Shane Jernigan, et ux, Sec. 26, 1.48 acres.
Paddy Wing, trustee, to Paddy Wing, Sec. 27, 30.6 acres; Sec. 28, 9 acres; Sec. 33, 6.04 acres, 30.2 acres.
Richfield Township —
Paddy Wing, trustee, to Carolyn Robison, Sec. 2, 41.3 acres; Sec. 5, 40.96 acres, 39.17 acres; Sec. 22, 40 acres.
Paddy Wing, trustee, to Paddy Wing, Sec. 15, 10 acres, 67.57 acres, 38.96 acres; Sec. 16, 39.24 acres; Sec. 22, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Calvin Palmer to Troy Grose, lot 485, original plat.
Elizabeth Eiseman to Barbara Stacy, et al, lots 6-8, S.D. and J. Stearn’s Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Michael Miller, et ux, to Frederick Miesner, lot 1, AH Tyler’s First Add.
Joseph Dietrich, trustee, to Shelia Sosebee, Sec. 14, 0.18 acres.
S.A.S. Group Co. to Robert Jones, trustee, West View Villas N PT lot 3.
