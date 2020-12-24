Henry County
Marriage licenses
Matthew Ovens, 35, Liberty Center, sales, and Marie Williams, 34, Liberty Center, domestic engineer.
Nathan Adams, 25, Columbus, military, and Holly Weller, 25, Napoleon, nanny.
Robert Gilson, 28, Napoleon, machinist, and Melissa Smith, 28, Holgate, deputy clerk.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Dan Decator to Dan Decator, et ux, Sec. 20, 3.58 acres.
Marilyn Cameron (life estate) to Ted Cordes, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.3 acres.
Scott Miller, et ux, to Sheena Miller, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 13.44 acres, 14.12 acres, 2.58 acres, 45.47 acres.
Freedom Township —
Ray Goodman, et ux, to Ray Goodman, et al, trustee, Sec. 26, 2.94 acres.
DC Truck Service LLC, to Kelco Equity Partners, LLC, Sec. 32, 5.526 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Ted Cordes, et ux, to Sarah Evans, et al, Sec. 16, 4.04 acres.
William Dunbar, et ux, to Michelle Osborne, trustee, Sec. 27, 16.22 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Debra Riebesel to Jeremy Riebesel, Sec. 2, 1.25 acres.
Larry Sparks, et ux, to Patricia Sparks, Sec. 31, 1 acre.
Pleasant Township —
Colleen Timmons, et al, co-trustees, to Colleen Timmons, et al, co-trustees, Sec. 9, 108.91 acres.
Colleen Timmons, et al, co-trustes, to Ryan Randall, et al, Sec. 9, 108.91 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
James Wilhelm to Susan Wilhelm, lot 253 and W ½ lot 254, original plat.
Marion Township —
Jsck Farms LLC to Kirk Scheckelhof, et al, trustee, Sec. 34, 73.53 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Village of Hamler to Joseph Montana, lot 3, Hamler South Sub.
Washington Township —
Arrowhead Pointe LLC to Erin Navarre, et vir, Sec. 5, 2 acres.
Clifford Kern, et ux, to Cecelia Kern, Sec. 30, 0.4 acres.
Damascus Township —
Mark Crandall to Derek Weible, Sec. 8, 9.06 acres.
Janet Goodman to Janet Goodman, et al, trustee, Sec. 20, 38.61 acres; Sec. 22, 76.86 acres.
Brian Babcock, et al, to Julie Pauken, Sec. 12, 1.25 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Rick Kigar to PC Improvements, part lot 3, LJH Stearns Add.; lot 3, outlot, LJH Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Elizabeth Lather to Larry Lather, lot 38, Anthony Wayne Third Add.
Andrew Keller to Jennifer Keller, lot 8, W. Daggett’s Sub.
Tod Martin, et ux, to Tucker Armstrong, et al, lot 16, Hague and Raff’s Add.
Leland Weirauch, et ux, to Keith Fruchey, lot 5, JG Lowe’s First Add.
Keith Fruchey to Code 3 Properties LLC, lot 5, JG Lowe’s First Add.
Lester Kruse, et ux, to Marilyn Kruse, lot 28, Spengler’s Add.
Renee Davis to Alan Bostelman, lot 65, Westwood Add.
John Hoeffel, trustee, to Dustin Crossland, lot 67, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Joan Bixler to Cory West, lot 65, Riviera Heights Second Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.