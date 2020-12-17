Henry County
Marriage licenses
Johnny Gonzales, 37, Holgate, millwright, and Serenity McMillen, 28, Holgate, stay-at-home mom.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Evan Chappuis and Emily Howard. Dissolution of marriage.
Marc Anderson and Xidan Liang. Dissolution of marriage.
Jason and Crystal Westhoven. Dissolution of marriage.
Scott Sager vs. Maryann Sager. Divorce.
Scott Myers vs. Tina Myers. Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Richard Merillat, et ux, to Michael McKenzie, et ux, Sec. 19, 8.0 acres.
Freedom Township —
Lisa Wulff (life estate), et al, co-trustees, to Lisa Wulff, Sec. 27, 25.83 acres.
Kenneth Cowell, et ux, to Kenneth Cowell (life estate), et ux, Sec. 18, 17.463 acres.
Napoleon Township —
David Mahnke, et ux, to David Mahnke, et al, trustees, Sec. 3, 5.0 acres.
Karen Keith, et al, to Cynthia Galvin, Sec. 8, 27.08 acres.
Sherri Short, et al, trustees to Brent Short, Sec. 8, 13.9 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Julie Walker to Julie Walker, trustee, Sec. 11, 2.9 acres, 10.54 acres.
Jamie Palczweski to Chad Foreman, Sec. 16, 1.08 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Ronald Engel to Richard Engel, et al, Sec. 8, 3.03 acres.
James Thomas Sr. (life estate) to James Thomas Jr., Sec. 27, 37.23 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Christine Huard to Logan Sidle, lot 29, original plat.
Douglas Beck, et ux, to Sheldon Burke, et ux, lots 35-36, original plat.
Ottawa Oil Co. Inc. to Jay Petroleum, lots 146-147, original plat.
Marion Township —
James Thomas Sr. (life estate) to James Thomas Jr., Sec. 18, 13.8 acres, 12.82 acres, 13.8 acres.
James Thomas Sr. (life estate) to Mark Thomas, Sec. 19, 55.03 acres.
Martinez and Sons to Martinez and Son Enterprises, LLC, Sec. 26, 1.37 acres.
Randy Hardy, et al, to Calvin Palmer, et al, Sec. 34, 3.68 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Hamler Community Park Inc. to Hamler Community Park Inc., lot 14.
Anthony Whitman, et al, to Hamler Community Park Inc., lots 14-16, T. Dempsey’s First Add.
Martinez and Sons to Martinez and Son Enterprises, LLC, lot 45, Hill’s Second Add.; Sec. 10, 0.2273 acres.
Monroe Township —
Martinez and Sons to Martinez and Son Enterprises, LLC, lot 16, EC Clay’s First Add.
Zachary Feasby to Brian Joy, Sec. 4, 4.02 acres.
Robin Carrig to Knepley Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 18, 28.82 acres, 65 acres.
Liberty Township —
Marsha Miller to Brittany Rohda, Sec. 29, 3.0 acres.
Barbara Hogrefe to Reynolds Auto and Tire, LLC, lots 2-3, G and B Sub.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Martinez and Sons to Martinez and Son Enterprises, LLC, lots 40, 55, original plat.
Washington Township —
Hunter Donald, et ux, Nicholas Brucker, Sec. 2, 3.36 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Connie Gerdeman to Katelyn Teal, lot 60, Second Highland Add.
Ottawa Oil Co. Inc. to Jay Petroleum Inc., lot 22, JG Lowe’s First Add.
Shelly Materials Inc. to Vernon Nagel Inc., lots 87-88, original plat.
Bryce Spencer, et al, to Jennifer Torrez, lot 223, Sheffield’s Third Add.
Michael Smith, trustee, to Roger Smith, trustee, Sec. 12, 0.42 acres.
Roger Smith, trustee, to Rajeep Grewal, et ux, Sec. 12, 0.42 acres.
Junior Harmon to Victor Gaucin, et ux, Sec. 14, 0.3 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.