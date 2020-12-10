Henry County
Marriage license
Zachary Bolich, 24, Napoleon, factory worker and Cynthia Schreiber, 26, Napoleon.
Common Pleas
On the docket
Arnold and Carrie Macke. Dissolution of marriage.
Jay-Jay and Raellen Merritt, Dissolution of marriage.
John and Sara Mha, Dissolution of marriage.
Anthony Stackhouse vs. Andreya Stackhouse, Divorce.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
James Hogrefe, et al, to Cherese Eck-Speelman, Sec. 25, 0.36 acres; Sec. 26, 0.05 acres.
Monroe Township —
Ella Gilliland to Gary Gilliland, Sec. 9, 40 acres.
Liberty Township —
Charles Whitmire, et ux, to Lisa Bartels, Sec. 13, 3.8 acres.
Jason Desgrange to Darien Ellinwood, Sec. 25, 2.68 acres.
Donna Mills to Kaylie Johnson, et al, lot 51, Meters Pine Meadows Sub.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Kaylie Johnson to Tracie Taylor, Sec. 25, 0.2 acres.
Washington Township —
Stanford 101 LTD to Tyler Smith, et ux, lots 98-99, Texas.
Tyler Smith, et ux, to Devin Welzbacher, lots 98-101, Texas.
Nicholas Proudfoot, et al, to Richard Matheny, et ux, Sec. 18, 0.47 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Jacklyn Clark, et al, trustees, to Shirley Dickens, lot 10, original plat.
Roger Bostelman Jr. to Spencer Horvath, Sec. 28, 0.33 acres, 0.56 acres, 0.12 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Cynthia Galvin to Micah Weirich, et al, lot 49, ET Barnes First Add.
Tamara Snyder, trustee, to Taylor Leahy, lot 31, Second Highland Add.
716 Perry, LLC to Rothman Land Holdings, LLC, lot 96, original plat plus part 95.
Lisa Payne to Billy Little, et ux, lot 1, Richter’s Park Lane.
Esther Holers to Gary March, lot 9, Richter’s Fourth Add.
Joshua Weideman, et al, to Lee Drummond, lot 79, Westwood Add.
Susan Ladd to Loren Sonnenberg, et al, trustees, lot 76, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
Loren Sonnenbergm et al, trustees, to William Dunab, et us, lot 76, Gerken-Hoeffel Sixth Add.
S.A.S. Group Company to Rick Kruse, lot 27, West View Villas.
