Henry County
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Ronald Benecke to Bruce Hesterman, et ux, Sec. 24, 5 acres.
Freedom Township —
Martin Irving, et ux, to Anne Irving, Sec. 28, 2.97 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Jennie Hylton to Todd Hesterman, et ux, Sec. 2, 69.99 acres.
Ted Liechty, et al, to Mary Lou VanAusdale, Sec 16, 1.8 acres.
Mary Lou VanAusdale to Stephen VanAusdale, et ux, Sec. 16, 1.8 acres.
Walter Dieringer, et al, to Thomas Graham, et ux, Sec. 27, 1.67 acres.
Flatrock Township —
James Waltimire, et al, to Jamie Palczweski, Sec. 16, 1.08 acres.
Ricky Miller to Daniel Kaufman III, et ux, Sec. 20, 1.69 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Lowell Pfau, et al, to Dixie Pfau, Sec. 29, 0.24 acres, 1.55 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 1 acre; Sec. 32, 13.75 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 27.99 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Barbara Punches to Barbara Punches, et al, (life estate), lot 121, original plat.
Liberty Township —
Robert McConkey to Sharon McConkey, Sec. 13, 35.49 acres, 0.6 acres, 0.86 acres, 0.86 acres, 0.86 acres.
Donald Callahan, trustee to Linda Callahan-Brown, trustee, Sec. 25, 2.79 acres.
Linda Callahan-Brown, trustee, to Greg Stine, Sec. 25, 2.79 acres.
Jarrette Lutts to Daniel Conrad, lot 48A, Meters Pine Meadows Sub.
Margaret Walker-Conner to Margaret Walker-Conner, trustee, Sec. 26, 1.55 acres.
Robin Altman to Jesse Jones, et al, lot 7, LJ Raymond’s Add.; Sec. 25, 0.58 acres.
Washington Township —
Hunter Donald, et al, to Will Alterman, Sec. 2, 3.08 acres.
Robert Meister, et ux, to Robert Meister, Sec. 19, 5.69 acres.
Damascus Township —
Sandra Hall, et al, to Angela Sifuentes, et al, Sec. 9, 0.99 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Phillip Anderson to Jonathon Miller, et al, lots 2-4, JG Markley’s First Add.
Lorraine Ewing to Fred Finken, Sec. 27, 0.96 acres.
Fred Finken to Brian Tietje, Sec. 27, 0.96 acres.
Richfield Township —
Erika Cordes to Linda Ross, et al, Sec. 27, 21 acres, 9 acres; Sec. 35, 38.62 acres, 67.81 acres, 10 acres.
Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, to Sandra Cordes, Sec. 27, 21 acres, 9 acres; Sec. 35, 38.62 acres, 67.81 acres, 10 acres.
Sandra Cordes to Arlene Heiny, Sec. 27, 21 acres, 9 acres; Sec. 35, 38.62 acres, 67.81 acres, 10 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Erika Cordes to Linda Ross, et al, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, to Sandra Cordes, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Sandra Cordes to Arlene Heiny, Sec. 13, 1 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
RLH Investments, LLC, to Priscilla Coleman, lot 93, original plat.
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to D&J Property Enterprises, LLC, lot 183, original plat.
Erika Cordes to Linda Ross, et al, lot 202A, original plat; lot 45 outlots, E Creek; lot 43 outlots and 44; lot 46 outlots; Sec. 13, 49.73 acres; Sec. 23, 6.5 acres, 3.82 acres, 41.42 acres.
Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, to Sandra Cordes, lot 202A, original plat; lot 45 outlots, E Creek; lot 43 outlots and 44; lot 46 outlots; Sec. 13, 49.73 acres; Sec. 23, 6.5 acres, 3.82 acres, 41.42 acres.
Sandra Cordes to Sandra Cordes, et al, lot 202A, original plat; lot 45 outlots, E Creek; lot 43 outlots and 44; lot 46 outlots; Sec. 13, 49.73 acres; Sec. 23, 6.5 acres, 3.82 acres, 41.42 acres.
Sandra Cordes to Eagle Eye Farms, LLC, lot 202A, original plat; lot 45 outlots, E Creek; lot 43 outlots and 44; lot 46 outlots; Sec. 23, 6.5 acres, 3.82 acres, 41.42 acres.
Louis Mahlman, et ux, to Janet Luna, et al (life estate), lot 527, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Eric Freytag, et ux, to Mia Hurst, et al, lot 196, Sheffield's Third Add.
Kevin Rippee, et ux, to Roger Miller, lot 26, H. Yeager’s Third Add.
Ronald Meyers to Theresa Pham, lots 39-41, H. Yeager’s Third Add.
John Hanna, et al, to Richard Fisher, Sec. 13, 0.236 acres.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.