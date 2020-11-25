Henry County
Marriage licenses
Skyler Maassel, 22, Nashville, Tenn., security officer and Morgan Bland, 22, Nashville, Tenn., musician.
Robert Rayfield, 31, Delta, landscaper and Kierestin Petersen, 26, Napoleon, credit analyst.
Common pleas
on the docket
Dale Powell and Leann Powell, dissolution without children.
Jordan Long and Krystal Long, dissolution with children.
Cory Bowling and Kristi Bowling, dissolution with children.
Joshua Maitland vs. April Maitland, divorce with children.
Walter Fuller Jr. vs. Robyn Fuller, divorce without children.
Joshua Smitg vs. Amanda Smith, divorce with children.
Real estate tranfers
Freedom Township -
Timothy Zirkle, et ux, to Amy Rosebrock, Sec. 36, 1.5 acres.
Thomas Behnfeldt, et ux, to Thomas Behnfeldt, et ux, trustee, Sec. 30, 2.43 acres.
Napoleon Township -
Richard Franklin (dec.) to Roxanne Franklin, Sec. 11, 3.17 acres.
Ronald Wentling, et ux, to Ronald Wentling, et ux (life estate), Sec. 9, 1.1 acres.
Wayne Wiemken (dec.) to Linda Wiemken, Sec. 11, 39.08 acres.
Flatrock Township -
John Cordes, et ux, to John Cordes, et al, trustees, Sec. 23, 0.934 acres, 39.066 acres; Sec. 27, 78.31 acres, 40 acres.
Thomas Zachrich, et ux, to Thomas Zachrich, et al, (life estate) Sec. 12, 1.6 acres.
Pleasant Township -
David Keeterle, et ux, to Kyle Keeterle, et ux, Sec. 13, 4.59 acres.
Marion Township -
Roger Bostelman, et ux, to Penni Bostelman, et al, Sec. 15, 0.73 acres.
Washington Township -
Milton Davis, trustee, to Jacob Schmidlin, et al, Sec. 30, 3 acres.
Damascus Township -
Jeff Richmond to Jeff Richmond, Sec. 11, 1.429 acres, 3.573 acres.
Richfield Township -
Debra Stover, trustee, to Davod Flowers, et ux, Sec. 14, 40 acres.
David Nickels, trustee, to Mark Nickels, et al, Sec. 21, 1.3 acres.
Bartlow Township -
Howard Powell (dec.) to Mary Powell, et al, Sec. 7, 40 acres; Sec. 12, 74.81 acres.
Deshler Corp. -
Howard Powell (dec.) to Mary Powell, lot 48, D and J Stearns Add.
Mary Black, et al, to Jayne Alvarez (life estate), lot 127, D and J Stearns Add.
Rosa Maldonado to Jayne Alvarez (life estate), lot 127, D and J Strearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. -
Marjorie Behnfeldt to Marjorie Behnfeldt, trustee, lot 28, Twin Oaks Add.
Fruchey’s Real Estate, LTD to MSG Investments, LTD, lots 3-4 Beck and Schultz Sub.
Keith Wiechers to Joseph Murcko, et al, lot 17. Phillip’s Outlots.
Scott Barnes., et ux, to Ashley Mack, lot 2, Rennecker’s Sub.
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to Steven Dachenhaus, lot 3, Bockelman’s Second Add.
James Tonjes to Leeann Bockelman, lot 127, original plat.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.