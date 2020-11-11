Henry County
Marriage licenses
Daniel Clendenin, 27, Napoleon, quality lab tech, and Adrianna Hibbard, 24, Napoleon, EMS business assistant.
Matthew Johnson, 40, Malinta, coil line operator, and Rebecca Neuenschwander, 35, Malinta, serving manager.
Michael Yaichner, 58, Napoleon, tool and die, and Pamela Volkman, 53, Napoleon, inventory specialist.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Behnfeldt to Michael Behnfeldt, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.42 acres.
Jacob Wyse to Chase Harris, Sec. 35, 0.29 acres.
Henry Bischoff to Francis Bischoff, Sec. 35, 0.8 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Douglas Baker, et ux, to Douglas Baker, et al, trustee, Sec. 9, 2 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Thomas Warner, et ux, to Josua Elling, et ux, Sec. 15, 5.44 acres.
Mark Ritter to Sandra Gill, et al, Sec. 22, 1.25 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
American Advisors Group to Kent Chamberlain, lots 308-310, original plat.
Marion Township —
Paula Baker to Ryan McClure, et al, Sec, 12, 1.115 acres.
Monroe Township —
Michael Russell, et al, to Das Sonnenberg Bauernhof, LLC, Sec. 21, 50 acres.
Trustee of Debra Stover to Hahn HCL, LTD., Sec. 34, 60 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Jacob Hahn to Terry Kline, et ux, lots 39-40, J. Bensing’s First Add.; Sec. 11, 2.45 acres, 0.44 acres, 1.18 acres.
Liberty Township —
Joanne Armstrong to Dennis Armstrong, Sec. 27, 13.82 acres.
Gary Hogrefe to Marvin Drummond, Sec. 7, 8.02 acres; Sec. 18, 0.13 acres.
Gary Hogrefe to Richard Lunzy, Sec. 7, 6.91 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
James Jones, et ux, to Jacob Beverly, lot 13, Conway Maplewood Add, lot 6, J. Raymond’s Add.
Jesse Jones, et al, to Valerie Edwards, Sec. 25, 0.4 acres.
Washington Township —
Ronald Studer, et ux, to Tiffany Ford, et vir, Sec. 4, 29.28 acres; Sec. 33, 40 acres.
Vicky Grosjean to Cory Studer, et ux, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Damascus Township —
Douglas Baker, et ux, to Douglas Baker, et al, trustee, Sec. 11.
David Price to Reid Nye, Sec. 11, 1.62 acres.
McClure Township —
Adel LTD to US HOP, LLC, lot 1, D. Foltz’s First Add.
Richfield Township —
Constance Wichman, trustee to Constance Wichman, trustee, Sec. 9, 37.59 acres.
Brenda Jennings to Robert Davidson Jr., et ux, Sec. 16, 1 acre.
Garry Panning, et ux, to Cole Behrman, et ux, Sec. 33, 78.47 acres.
Marie Panning, et al, to Cole Behrman, et ux, Sec. 33, 78.47 acres.
Garry Panning, et ux, to Dennis Tietje, et ux, Sec. 33, 56.501 acres.
Marie Panning, et al, to Dennis Tietje, et ux, Sec. 33, 56.501 acres.
Bartlow Township —
Robin Kreinbrink, et al, to Robin Kreinbrink, et al (life estate), Sec. 16, 30.04 acres.
Ernest Tietje, et al, to Ernest Tietje, et al, trustees, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Ernest Tietje, et al, trustees, to Ethan Petersen, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Wanda Mlinarik to Ethan Petersen, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Sally Tietje to Ethan Petersen, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Linda Logsdon to Ethan Petersen, Sec. 18, 40 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
T3 Properties, LLC, to Douglas Francisco, lot 337.
Reva Christman to Dalton Christman, lots 629-632, original plat.
Dalton Christman to Justin Lederer, lots 629-632, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Joshua Lamming to Allison Damron, et ux, lot 23, Fairgrounds Add.
Gary Hogrefe to Richard Lunzy, lot D, Hogrefe’s Plat II Sub.
Sandra Kurtz to Daniel Good, et ux, lot 11, Van Hyning Estates Sub.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.