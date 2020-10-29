Henry County
Marriage licenses
Joshua Niese, 28, Napoleon, accountant, and Emily Gilson, 27, Liberty Center, RN.
Zyad Elchmaissani, 30, Dripping Springs, Texas, sales manager, and Amber Robison Bunke, 25, Dripping Springs, Texas, sales manager.
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Michael Bergstedt, et ux, to Darlene Bergstedt Sec. 17, 2 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Flatrock Pork, LLC, to Sattler Family Farms, LLC, Sec. 9, 22.18 acres.
Pleasant Township —
James Thomas Sr. to Sandra Keeterle, Sec. 14, 38.41 acres; Sec. 22, 0.45 acres.
Sandra Keeterle to Jared Clady, Sec. 22, 0.45 acres.
New Bavaria Corp. —
James Thomas Sr. to Sandra Keeterle, Sec. 22, 0.45 acres.
Marion Township —
A&D Legacy to A&D Legacy Farms LTD, Sec. 14, 1.797 acres.
Monroe Township —
Lynda Glanz, executor, to Zachary Meister, Sec. 5, 1.06 acres.
Harrison Township —
Thomas Phillips, et ux, to Keith Fruchey, lot 61, Kimdale Add.
Liberty Township —
Wayne McMunn, trustee to John McMunn, trustee, Sec. 24, 73.13 acres.
Sara Myles to Phillip Cook, et al, Sec. 25, 1 acre.
Washington Township —
Arrowhead Pointe, LLC to James Ryan, et ux, Sec. 5, 2.16 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Barbara Hogrefe to Brigido Aldama, et al, lot 13, Richter’s Third Add.
Matthew Rice, et al, to Justin Thiel, lot 46, Richter’s Third Add.
Richard Luzny to Samuel Powell, Sec. 12, 0.89 acres.
