James Braley, 34, Liberty Center, metal fabricator and Amelia Zimmerman, 33, Liberty Center, bus driver.
Cody Franks, 23, Houston, Texas, IT administrator and Brooke Metzker, 23, Houston, Texas, substitute teacher.
Stephen Hunter Jr., 36, Erlanger, Kent., craft beer specialist and Teresa Loman, 38, Erlanger, Kent., bartender/manager.
Matthew Waite, 45, McClure, painter and Heather White, 32, McClure, nursing assistant.
Nicholas Hedean, 35, Holgate, electrician and Christina Belmares, 33, Holgate, homemaker.
Benjamin Paxton, 25, Napoleon, construction and Olivia Sommer, 24, Napoleon, stay at home mom.
Devon Sonnenberg, 27, Napoleon, sprinkler fitter and Haley Baden, 31, Napoleon, teacher.
Brian Joy, 34, Napoleon, operator and Ashley Weaver, 29, Napoleon, RN.
Ridgeville Township —
William Leach, et ux, to Randall Leach, trustee, Sec. 26, 1.29 acres.
Gary Rosebrock to Gary Rosebrock, trustee, Sec. 36, 1 acre.
Flatrock Township —
Douglas Hoffman to John Cordes, et ux, Sec. 27, 3.106 acres.
Douglas Hoffman to Douglas Hoffman, Sec. 27, 40.223 acres.
John Cordes, et ux, to Douglas Hoffman, Sec. 27, 3.106 acres.
John Cordes, et ux, to John Cordes, et ux, Sec. 27, 38.51 acres.
Pleasant Township —
John Fritz, et al, to John Fritz, et al, Sec. 5, 37.65 acres, 3.67 acres.
John Theisen, trustee, to Walter Theisen, et al, Sec. 34, 0.1 acres.
Ruth Aderman to Ruth Aderman, trustee, Sec. 22, 54.66 acres, 2.5 acres; Sec. 27, 39.56 acres, 0.51 acres, 1.491 acres, 0.986 acres, 38.94 acres.
Monroe Township —
Ruth Aderman to Ruth Aderman, trustee, Sec. 18, 34.89 acres.
Liberty Township —
Nathan Soto, et ux, to Tiffany Soto, Sec. 2, 1.2 acres.
Janice Rohrs, trustee, to Janice Rohrs, trustee, Sec. 21, 80 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Robin Altman to Robert Wentworth, et al, Sec. 25, 0.58 acres.
Washington Township —
Arrowhead Pointe, LLC to Joseph Reimer, et ux, Sec. 5, 2.32 acres.
Matthew Kessler, et al, to Matthew Kessler, Sec. 18, 2 acres.
Richfield Township —
David Ellerbrock, et al, to David Ellerbrock, Sec. 25, 42.32 acres.
David Ellerbrock, et al, to David Ellerbrock, et al, (life estate), Sec. 25, 42.32 acres.
Susan Ellerbrock, (life estate) to Sueda, LLC, et al, Sec. 25, 42.32 acres.
Gerald Ellerbrock, et ux, to Gerald Ellerbrock, Sec. 25, 42.32 acres.
Gerald Ellerbrock (life estate) to Amy Ellerbrock (life estate) Sec. 25, 42.32 acres.
Amy Ellerbrock (life estate) to Germany Farms, LLC, et al, Sec. 25, 42.32 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
278 Enterprises LTD to Steven Diem, lot 334, original plat; S ½, lots 335-336.
Clinton Holman to Kendra Spurgeon, lot 437, original plat.
Gary Diem, et ux, to Katherine Diem, lot 454 original plat; lot 16, D and J Stearns Add.
Katherine Diem to Jon Spurgeon, lot 454, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Joseph Good, et ux, to Kurt Shroyer Jr., et ux, lot 11, Anthony Wayne Second Add.
George 3, LLC to Tracy Yarbro, lot 14, J.G. Lowe’s First Add.
Aaron Brown to Aaron Brown, et al, PT lots 67-68, Westwood Add.
Ridi Reio, LLC to Saneholtz-McKarns Inc., replat lot 5 MWT Sub. PCL A-D.
S.A.S. Group Co. to Ronald McGhee, et ux, lot 29 West View Villas.
