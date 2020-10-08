Henry County

Marriage licenses

Thane Jones, 27, Holgate, teacher, and Savannah Roughton, 25, Paulding, student.

Zachary Lange, 25, Napoleon, construction, and Taylor Gonzalez, 22, Napoleon, optometry assistant.

Kent Hahn, 35, Napoleon, well driller, and Amber Klingshirn, 41, Napoleon, retail.

Austin Navarre, 21, Napoleon, maintenance, and Amy Gerken, 21, Napoleon, LPN.

Real estate transfers

Ridgeville Township —

Tex Dunning to Matthew Dunning, Sec. 15, 1.16 acres.

Pleasant Township —

Jeffery Steingass to Gregory Steingass, et ux, Sec. 10, 0.22 acres.

Gregory Steingass, et ux, to Gregory Steingass, et ux, Sec. 10, 1.225 acres.

Holgate Corp. —

Janie Bentancur (life estate) to Jessie Bentancur, et al, lots 46-48, Brayer Kaufman First Add.; Sec. 2, 0.25 acres.

D&J Property Enterprises LLC to Taylor Ashbaugh, lot 49, William Kaufman First Add.

Monroe Township —

Carolyn Willford to Diane Elchinger, et al, Sec, 21, 64.09 acres; Sec. 22, 21.331 acres; Sec. 23, 0.369 acres.

Malinta Corp. —

Bruch LLC to Khushi Kaur LLC, lot 1, original plat; Sec. 11, 0.13 acres.

Liberty Township —

Carol Ward to Christine Seles, Sec. 13, 1.52 acres; 0.38 acres.

Leo Rabe, et al, trustees, to Mara Silva, et vir, Sec. 26, 0.49 acres.

Washington Township —

Ruth Woodyard to Lester Woodyard, Sec. 4, 8.5 acres.

Lester Woodyard to Francis Gelske, Sec. 4, 8.5 acres.

Vernon Zunk, et ux, to Vernon Zunk, Sec. 25, 6.72 acres.

Vernon Zunk to Randy Cloutier, et ux, Sec. 25, 6.72 acres.

Napoleon Corp. —

Kyle Helmke, et al, to Seth Beard, et al, lot 13, Heller-Donnelly’s First Add.

Mason Scott, et ux, to Mason Scott, lot 103, Majestic Heights Add.

Mark Burken, et ux, to Chad Keeranm et ux, lot 5A, Phillips Add.

