Henry County
Marriage licenses
Thane Jones, 27, Holgate, teacher, and Savannah Roughton, 25, Paulding, student.
Zachary Lange, 25, Napoleon, construction, and Taylor Gonzalez, 22, Napoleon, optometry assistant.
Kent Hahn, 35, Napoleon, well driller, and Amber Klingshirn, 41, Napoleon, retail.
Austin Navarre, 21, Napoleon, maintenance, and Amy Gerken, 21, Napoleon, LPN.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Tex Dunning to Matthew Dunning, Sec. 15, 1.16 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Jeffery Steingass to Gregory Steingass, et ux, Sec. 10, 0.22 acres.
Gregory Steingass, et ux, to Gregory Steingass, et ux, Sec. 10, 1.225 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Janie Bentancur (life estate) to Jessie Bentancur, et al, lots 46-48, Brayer Kaufman First Add.; Sec. 2, 0.25 acres.
D&J Property Enterprises LLC to Taylor Ashbaugh, lot 49, William Kaufman First Add.
Monroe Township —
Carolyn Willford to Diane Elchinger, et al, Sec, 21, 64.09 acres; Sec. 22, 21.331 acres; Sec. 23, 0.369 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Bruch LLC to Khushi Kaur LLC, lot 1, original plat; Sec. 11, 0.13 acres.
Liberty Township —
Carol Ward to Christine Seles, Sec. 13, 1.52 acres; 0.38 acres.
Leo Rabe, et al, trustees, to Mara Silva, et vir, Sec. 26, 0.49 acres.
Washington Township —
Ruth Woodyard to Lester Woodyard, Sec. 4, 8.5 acres.
Lester Woodyard to Francis Gelske, Sec. 4, 8.5 acres.
Vernon Zunk, et ux, to Vernon Zunk, Sec. 25, 6.72 acres.
Vernon Zunk to Randy Cloutier, et ux, Sec. 25, 6.72 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kyle Helmke, et al, to Seth Beard, et al, lot 13, Heller-Donnelly’s First Add.
Mason Scott, et ux, to Mason Scott, lot 103, Majestic Heights Add.
Mark Burken, et ux, to Chad Keeranm et ux, lot 5A, Phillips Add.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.