Henry County
Marriage licenses
Jacob Gebers, 25, Napoleon, technician, and Mackensey Jo Steele, 25, Napoleon, occupational therapy.
Justin Lighthill, 26, Napoleon, farmer, and JayCee Stannard, 25, Napoleon, nursing student.
Sean Westhoven, 26, Liberty Center, construction, and Paige Fricke, 25, Liberty Center, behavioral therapist.
James Overmier, 28, Liberty Center, foreman, and Samantha Pistilli, 26, Liberty Center, office manager.
Real estate
Ridgeville Township —
Frank Garza to Gary Short, et ux, Sec. 13, 1.72 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Robin Reting to NVF Capital, LLC, trustee, Sec.22, 18.75 acres.
Holgate Corp. —
Sara Kiehn, et ux, to Ralph Fifer, et al, lot 9, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Charles Fifer, et ux, to Ralph Fifer, et al, lot 9, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Robert Fifer, et ux, to Ralph Fifer, et al, lot 9, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Laura Baxter, et vir, to Ralph Fifer, et al, lot 9, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Ralph Fifer, et ux, to Rossanna Gonzalez, lot 9, JW-WF Muntz Sub.
Jeffrey Moore to Lisa Swisher, Sec. 2, 0.53 acres.
Monroe Township —
Dustin Crossland to Jeremy Joy, lot 22, 1 acre.
Ronald Henrich to Cameron Smith, Sec. 36, 1.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Michael Beck, et ux, to Beth Beck, Sec. 32, 3.62 acres.
Adam Smith, et ux, to Jeffery Bender, lot 100, L.G. Randall’s First Add.
Liberty Township —
Roxann Dewese, et vir, to Charles Kelly II, et al, Sec. 4, 3.37 acres, 8.59 acres; Sec. 9, 14.41 acres, 26.95 acres.
Danny Mohr, et al, to Danny Mohr, et al, trustee, Sec. 10, 7.12 acres; Sec. 4, 0.88 acres.
Andrea Badenhop to Andrea Oyer, et vir, Sec. 20, 1 acre, 0.4 acres.
Andrea Oyer, et vir, to Andrea Oyer, et vir, Sec. 20, 1 acre, 0.4 acres, 0.61 acres, 0.47 acres.
Orlo Wiles, et al, to Andrea Oyer, et vir, Sec. 20, 0.61 acres, 0.47 acres.
James Griteman, et ux, to Brenna Griteman, et al, trustee, Sec. 28, 40 acres.
James Griteman, et al, to Breanna Griteman, et al, trustee, Sec. 33, 1 acre.
Deshler Corp. —
Sheriff Michael Bodenbender to Wensink Property Management, LLC, lots 509-510, original plat.
David Seeman, et ux, to David Seeman, et ux (life estate), lots 593-596, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Kimberly Hagerman to Timothy Meyer, lot 83, Anthony Wayne Fifth Revised.
Marilyn Elling to Preston Aguilar, et ux, lot 13, Bockelman’s Second Add.
JT’s Building Maintenance and Construction, LLC, to Joseph Herge, lot 9, Mary Dodds First Add; lot 55, Mary Dodds Second Add.
Matthew Wagner to Matthew Wagner, et ux, lot 57, original plat.
Jacob Meek to Alexis Weis, lot 24, Brickyard Sub.
S.A.S. Group Co. to Rachel Snyder, West View Villas lot 25.
S.A.S. Grouo Co. to Eric Creager, et ux, West View Villas lot 30.
Douglas Stuber, et ux, to Pamela Volkman, et al, Sec. 22, 0.39 acres.
