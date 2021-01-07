Henry County
Common Pleas
On the docket
Kyle Dopp, Napoleon and Ashley Niceley, Napoleon. Dissolution of marriage.
Midland Funding, no address vs. James Leis, no address. Money judgment.
Midland Funding, no address vs. Deborah Maynard, no address. Money judgment.
Ron Orner, no address vs. Jeff Harmon, no address. Money judgment.
Synchrony Bank, no address vs. Frank Bartoe, New Bavaria. Money judgment.
SAC Finance, Cincinnati vs. Jessica Tietje, Wauseon. Money judgment.
Capital One Bank, no address vs. Kathy Warner, no address. Money judgment.
Midland Funding, no address vs. Jacqueline Palmer, no address. Money judgment.
