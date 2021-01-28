Henry County
Real estate transfers
Napoleon Township —
Brian Wiemken to CHYC Ltd., Sec. 35, 4.86 acres.
Florida Corp. —
Myers BLM to M3K3 Properties, LLC, lot 1, Cook’s-Goodyear’s Add.
Pleasant Township —
Paul Marshall, et ux, to Honesty Marshall-Belcher, Sec. 20, 1.22 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Martinez and Son Enterprises, LLC, to Luciano Martinez, Sec. 10, 0.23 acres.
Monroe Township —
Hobert Fitch, et al, to John Diehl, Sec. 17, 0.5 acres.
Monroe Township —
George Riebesehl to Kay Zeller, Sec. 32, 58.52 acres.
George Riebesehl to Dennis Zeller, Sec. 32, 58.52 acres.
Dennis Zeller to Outer Banks LLC et al, Sec. 32, 58.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Todd Long, et al, to Todd Long, et ux, Sec. 22, 0.36 acres, 0.37 acres, 0.36 acres.
Todd Long, et ex, to Todd Long, et al, trustee, Sec. 22, 0.36 acres, 0.37 acres, 0.36 acres.
Orville Weirauch, et ux, to Nicholas Luderman, lot 9, Scheid Add.
Liberty Township —
Elim Hill Trust II to Elm Hill Fellowship, Sec. 27, 1.66 acres.
Washington Township —
John Feffer to Dora Feffer, Sec. 6, 1.16 acres.
Kyle Davenport to Kyle Davenport, et al, Sec. 28.
Margaret Bradley to Thomas Bradley, Sec. 29, 4.03 acres.
Thomas Bradley to Lesley Davis, et al, Sec. 29, 4.03 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Mildred Kistner (life estate) to Beth Russell, Sec. 8, 0.13 acres, 0.59 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
KPL Holdings Inc. to Sancus Investment Group, LLC, lots 83, 202, original plat.
Napoleon Corp. —
Gabriel Brink to Gabriel Brink, et ux, lot 8, Richter’s Second Add.
