Henry County
Marriage licenses
Randall Howard Jr., 30, Napoleon, arborist, and Chandra Eickhoff, 31, Napoleon, data analyst.
Martin Sanchez II, 27, Napoleon, hospitality aide, and Jana Fisher, 39, Weirton, W.Va., nurse.
Wesley Mutter, 57, Napoleon, finance manager, and Debbie Farley, 56, Napoleon, computer programmer.
Krystopher Sizemore, 31, Napoleon, janitor, and Janice Kuh, 31, Napoleon, assembly line.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Lowell Kulp, et ux, to Bradley Szeremeta, Sec. 35, 0.2 acres; lot 4, Scofield’s Third Add.
Freedom Township —
Janice Woltman (life estate) to Beth Woltman-Lange, Sec. 33, 32.32 acres, 19.64 acres.
Ryan Thompson, et ux, to Elizabeth Thompson, Sec. 18, 2.4 acres.
Flatrock Township —
Steven Sonnenberg to Brenda Sonnenberg, Sec. 29, 38.5 acres.
Pleasant Township —
Kyle Keeterle, et ux, to James Rettig, et ux, Sec. 13, 1.95 acres.
Elizabeth Richard, et vir (life estate), to Dennis Richard, Sec. 20, 20 acres, 80 acres.
Marion Township —
Steven Sonnenberg to Brenda Sonnenberg, Sec. 10, 80 acres, 1 acre.
Robert Blue, et ux, (life estate), et al, to Robert Blue, et ux, (life estate), et al, Sec. 24, 58.43 acres, 80 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Geraldine Imbrock to Geraldine Imbrock (life estate), et al, lot 39, Hill’s Second Add.
Monroe Township —
Larry Ashbaugh to Darryn Fredrick, Sec. 13, 0.98 acres.
Ruth Aderman to Elizabeth Aderman, Sec. 22, 2.5 acres.
Harrison Township —
Barbara Barron to Powell Creek Properties, LLC, lot 122, LG Randall’s First Add.
Liberty Township —
David Clapp, trustee, to Jacob Clapp, et ux, Sec. 23, 0.45 acres.
Jacob Clapp, et ux, to Jacob Clapp, et ux. Sec. 23, 0.45 acres, 1.84 acres.
Ila Clapp to David Clapp, trustree, Sec. 23, 37.71 acres.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Shana Morey to Richard Crosser, et ux, lots 15-16, Conway’s Maplewood Add.
Washington Township —
Sheriff Bodenbender to Garretson Karney, lots 58-59, Texas.
Bonnie Osborne to Renee Melroy, Sec. 19, 1.04 acres.
Suzanne Bonner to Jon Leatherman, Sec. 21, 2.5 acres.
1125903 Ontario Inc. to Smithco Distributing, LLC, Sec. 30, 2 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Bradley Kitchen to Kendra Almanza, et vir, lot 31, outlots 1-2.
Napoleon Corp. —
Janice Woltman (life estate) to Beth Woltman-Lange, et al, lot 22, Bockelman’s Third Add.
William Meyers to Henry County Family Rentals, LLC, lot 14, WP Duffy’s Glendale Add.; Sec. 13, 0.14 acres.
Guadalupe Campos to Crystal Mendoza, lot 31, Phillips Add.
Karl Groll to Richard Long, lot 233, Sheffield’s Third Add.
Mary Worchuck to Margaret Gyurasics, lot 13, Brickyard Sub.
Robert Jones, et ux, trustees, to Tim Burke, et ux, lot 101, Riviera Heights Sub. Fourth Add.
