Henry County
Common pleas
On the docket
Jason Westhoven, Liberty Center, and Erin Westhoven, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Portfolio Recovery Associates, address unavailable vs. Heather Cutlip, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Calvery SPV I, LLC, address unavailable, vs. Eric Franz, address unavailable. Money judgment.
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Michael Behnfeldt, et ux, to Michael Behnfeldt, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.42 acres.
Betty Lange to Henry Meyers, et ux, Sec. 35, 0.5 acres.
Eldon Hesterman, et ux, to Eldon Hesterman, et al, trustees, Sec. 35, 2.85 acres.
Freedom Township —
Randy Layton to Randy Layton, et ux, Sec. 18, 2 acres.
Napoleon Township —
David Gariepy to David Gariepy, trustee, Sec. 8, 2.57 acres.
Donald Tracy to Brian Wiemken, Sec. 35, 4.864 acres.
Flatrock Township —
James Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, Sec. 11, 50 acres; Sec. 12, 11.59 acres, 108.41 acres.
Marilyn Keeterle, trustee, to Thomas Baker, trustee, Sec. 27, 36.29 acres.
Thomas Baker, trustee, to Randall Baker, Sec. 27, 36.2 acres.
Pleasant Township —
James Armbruster to Kay Armbruster, Sec. 2, 2.79 acres, 119.9 acres.
Marilyn Keeterle, trustee, to Thomas Baker, trustee, Sec. 9, 30 acres, 30 acres, 44.39 acres, 12 acres; Sec. 11, 14.34 acres.
Thomas Baker, trustee, to Thomas Baker, Sec. 9, 30 acres, 30 acres, 44.39 acres, 12 acres; Sec. 11, 14.34 acres.
Richard Frank to Joyce Frank, et al, (life estate), Sec. 18, 53.15 acres.
Dixie Pfau to Robert Randall, et al, Sec. 29, 31.19 acres, 1.55 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres; Sec. 32, 13.75 acres, 27.99 acres, 20 acres, 20 acres, 2.31 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Laurie Menzie to Anthony Tummose, lots 116-117, 142, original plat.
Monroe Township —
Henry County Bank to Larry Maassel, et ux, Sec. 3, 1.38 acres.
Carol Behrman to Donald Behrman, Sec. 11, 20 acres.
Judith Moore, et al, to Kyle Cohrs, et ux, Sec. 22, 30.32 acres.
Steven Sonnenberg, et ux, to Steven Sonnenberg, trustee, Sec. 32, 73.82 acres.
Malinta Corp. —
Glenn Davis, et al, to Terry Kline, et ux, Sec. 11, 45 acres.
Harrison Township —
Dack Floro, et ux, to Dawn Behrman, Sec. 29, 0.73 acres.
Liberty Township —
Ronald Schimming, et ux, to Blake Raab, Sec. 26, 16.25 acres, 2.25 acres.
Marvin Drummond to Drummond’s Marina, LLC, Sec. 18, 2.32 acres.
Washington Township —
John Georgakopoulos to James Swartz, Sec. 26, 2.58 acres.
Michael Bais Jr. to Michael Bais Jr., et ux, Sec. 28, 0.92 acres.
Cecelia Kern to Cecelia Kern, trustee, Sec 30, 0.4 acres.
Damascus Township —
Thomas Kryder, trustee, to Anthony Kryder, Sec. 27, 5.87 acres; Sec. 30, 40 acres, 79 acres.
McClure Corp. —
JDLK Expedited Logistics LLC to Erindo Griffith, lots 1, 14, original plat.
Richfield Township —
Joshua Hartman, et ux, to Seth George, et al, Sec. 27, 0.83 acres.
Napoleon Corp. —
Scott Gray to Damon Parker Sr, lot 1, Mary Dodd’s Sec. Add., Sec. 13.
Andris Ducos, et ux, to Robert Keller, PCL lot B, replat of lot 2, Daggett’s Sub.
Brian Fruchey to Keith Fruchey, lot 3, H.C. Groschner’s Sub.
Andris Ducis, et ux, to Andrew Keller, lot 1, J.G. Lowe’s First Add.
M&B Rentals, LLC, to Juan Reyes III, et ux, lot 2, C. Montgomery’s Add.
Roger Smith, trustee, to Rajdeep Grewal, et ux, Sec. 12, 0.42 acres.
Linda Arreguin to Kinder Kampus Day Care and Learning School, Sec. 13, 0.46 acres.
Gracefully Done Homes LLC to Danielle Burgin, et vir, Sec. 14, 0.2 acres.
Linda Arreguin to Linda Arreguin, trustee, lot 12, Brickyard Sub.
S.A.S. Group Company to Kristoffer Knisely, et ux, West View Villas, lot 32.
Jimmie Dunkin (life estate) to Paul Dunkin (life estate), et al, lot 96, Riviera Heights Sub., Fourth Add.
Paul Dunkin (life estate), et al, to William Spradlin III, et ux, lot 96, Riviera Heights Sub., Fourth Add.
