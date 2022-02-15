NAPOLEON — A local hotel here has been closed by the City of Napoleon citing numerous violations.
According to a recent press release, the hotel formerly known as the Knights Inn, 2395 Scott St., has been closed for 60 days in response to ongoing violations and complaints. The city has declared it a public nuisance.
The closure was issued by the Henry County Common Pleas Court on Friday “in order to protect the health, safety and well being of the occupants.” The action also is an attempt to address the numerous violations of the property including nuisance, criminal activity and disputes.
Operations immediately ceased according to the court order and current individuals residing there were relocated to other facilities.
To assist the displaced residents, the Henry County Health Department, Henry County Job and Family Services and Henry County Transportation were on hand at the time the court order was delivered.
In total, eight individuals and families were assisted to find temporary housing. Six people were provided clothing from the Salvation Army and one individual was secured a gas card from a local church.
The Napoleon Police Department continues to investigate the facility with cooperation from Napoleon Fire Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Napoleon Electric, Napoleon Operations Department and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.