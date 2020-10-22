Henry County
Real estate transfers
Ridgeville Township —
Gary Stubblefield to Gary Stubblefield, et al, Sec. 34, 2 acres.
Freedom Township —
Velma Gerken (life estate) to Kevin Gerken, Sec. 13, 60 acres.
Randall Gerken, trustee, to Kevin Gerken, Sec. 13, 60 acres.
Velma Gerken (life estate) to Dennis Gerken, Sec. 13, 58.62 acres.
Randall Gerken, trustee, to Dennis Gerken, Sec. 13, 58.62 acres.
Velma Gerken (life estate) to Randall Gerken, et al, Sec. 14, 78.32 acres, 40.52 acres.
Randall Gerken, et al, to Randall Gerken, et al, Sec. 14, 78.32 acres, 40.52 acres.
Napoleon Township —
Karen Keith, et al, to Julia Schriner, trustee, et al, Sec. 8, 1.73 acres.
Julia Schriner to Julia Schriner, trustee, et al, Sec. 8, 1.73 acres.
Flatrock Township —
William Moore, et ux, to Julie Zygula, trustee, Sec. 36, 2.6 acres.
Marion Township —
Larry Haase, et ux, to Mary Ann Haase, Sec. 15, 1.745 acres.
Robert Blue, et ux, to Roberts Blue (life estate), et ux, et al, Sec. 24, 58.43 acres, 80 acres.
Carolyn Powell to William Powell, Sec. 34, 0.9 acres, 29.27 acres.
Hamler Corp. —
Vickie Walters to Kelly Neiling, et vir, lot 140, original plat.
Monroe Township —
William Moore, et ux, to Julie Zygula, trustee, Sec. 17, 5.9 acres.
Harrison Township —
Mary Ann Gardner to Angela Rice, et al, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Angela Rice, et al, to Angela Rice, et al, Sec. 29, 1 acre.
Liberty Center Corp. —
Joann Dawe, trustee to Thomas Dawe, trustee, lots 39, 56, original plat.
Michele Beavers to Mark Wilkie lot 2, S. Sohn’s Add.
3J&S Co. to The Oaks MHP, LLC, Sec. 25, 8.21 acres, 5.09 acres.
Washington Township —
Deborah Hachtel to Matthew Zeunen, Sec. 20, 50.16 acres.
McClure Corp. —
Melanie Gyde to Miguel Mireles, lots 43-44; McClure MFG and Machine Works.
Richfield Township —
Melvin Nickels, et ux, to Mark Nickels, et al, Sec. 21, 0.32 acres.
Mark Nickels, et al, to Mark Nickels, et al, Sec. 21, 0.32 acres.
Mark Nickels, et al, to Mark Nickels, et ux, Sec. 21, 0.98 acres.
Carol Flowers (life estate) to Thomas Flowers, Sec. 23, 1.797 acres.
David Maas, et ux, to David Maas, et al, trustees, Sec. 24, 1 acre, 6.12 acres; Sec. 25, 11.78 acres, 53.49 acres.
Deshler Corp. —
Larry Breece II, et ux, to Michael Herzog, et ux, lot 136, original plat.
Paul Saunders, et ux, trustees, to Larry Breece II, et ux, lot 483, original plat.
Ralph Stott to Theodore Stott, lot 45, J.H. Stearns Add.
Napoleon Corp. —
Roger Sell, et ux, to Daniel Jenkins, et al, Sell Sub., replat of lot A; Appian Way Condos, replat of lots 4-6; L.G. Randall’s First Add., lot 2.
Thomas Dennie, et ux, to David Moore, et ux, lot 18, Harmony Acres Add.
N&R&G Equipment, LLC to Shank Properties, LLC, Sec. 1, 7.03 acres; Sec. 12, 3 acres.
Barbara Hogrefe to Danny Hogrefe, Sec. 12, 1.84 acres.
Janmar Properties, LLC to S.A.S. Group Co., Sec. 14, 0.15 acres, 0.18 acres.
